After-school youth programs available at Bryant Center
After-school youth programs available at Bryant Center

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services announces after-school youth programs for 2021-2022 at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.

A wide range of free activities are available for children in grades 4K to 12. They are:

  • Music lessons, Monday through Wednesday, 4-6 p.m.
  • Martial arts for youth ages 8-17, Monday and Wednesday, 4:45-6 p.m. There is a $35 uniform fee.
  • Creative Arts, Wednesday through Friday, 4-6 p.m.
  • Music Studio, Monday through Wednesday, 4:30-6 p.m.
  • Ceramics, Monday through Wednesday, 4-6 p.m.
  • S4H3, a program for girls ages 7-13 to raise self-esteem and encourage new friendships, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 4:45-5:45 p.m.

The Bryant Center is open to youth from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call Cynthia Barker or Lesia Hill at 262-636-9235.

