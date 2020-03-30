Adam Schemm honored as UW-Parkside Sport Management “Alumnus of the Year”

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Health, Exercise Science, and Sport Management (HESM) Department will honor Adam Schemm with the prestigious “Alumnus of the Year” award.

Schemm was to be be a panelist on “The Future of College Sports” at the Parkside Sport Management Conference on April 16, but the event was canceled due to the pandemic.

The conference would have brought together sport industry professionals, high school students, as well as UW-Parkside students and alumni, to discuss the current trends and future of the sport business.

“Adam has undoubtedly achieved a great deal of professional success throughout his career. But, to illustrate the type of individual that he is, Adam has always maintained contact with our program and been willing to provide guidance to the succeeding generations of UW-Parkside sport management students who came after him,” said Bill Miller, chairman of the HESM Department at UW-Parkside. “We are proud that he is a Ranger. He is the epitome of our sport management program and a shining example of the success our graduates can achieve.”