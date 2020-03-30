Adam Schemm honored as UW-Parkside Sport Management “Alumnus of the Year”

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Health, Exercise Science, and Sport Management (HESM) Department is honoring Adam Schemm with the prestigious “Alumnus of the Year” award.
Schemm was to be be a panelist on “The Future of College Sports” at the Parkside Sport Management Conference on April 16, but the event was canceled due to the pandemic.
The conference would have brought together sport industry professionals, high school students, as well as UW-Parkside students and alumni, to discuss the current trends and future of the sport business.
“Adam has undoubtedly achieved a great deal of professional success throughout his career. But, to illustrate the type of individual that he is, Adam has always maintained contact with our program and been willing to provide guidance to the succeeding generations of UW-Parkside sport management students who came after him,” said Bill Miller, chairman of the HESM Department at UW-Parkside. “We are proud that he is a Ranger. He is the epitome of our sport management program and a shining example of the success our graduates can achieve.”
Schemm is currently senior associate director of athletics for external relations at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. In his role with the Panthers, Schemm leads marketing, ticket sales, communications, social media and event operations. In addition, he oversees the Panther Baseball program.
Other career stops
Schemm came to UW-Milwaukee after serving since October 2014 as the assistant athletic director for marketing at the University of South Florida. Along with being USF’s day-to-day marketing team leader, Schemm’s primary responsibilities included overseeing in-game entertainment, the fan experience, advertising, digital efforts, creative services and promotional strategies. He was also a liaison to the Aspire Ticket Sales group and Tampa Bay Entertainment Properties, which manage the Bulls multi-media rights.
Prior to that stop, Schemm served as the assistant athletic director for marketing at the University of Rhode Island for four years. A versatile member of Rhode Island’s athletic department, Schemm worked to overhaul URI’s in-game entertainment strategies for men’s basketball and developed department branding standards. He also helped URI set a program record for revenue in men’s basketball after he instituted the department’s first-ever proactive ticket sales campaign.
Honor student
Schemm, originally from Appleton, graduated magna cum laude from UW-Parkside in 2008. He majored in sport management with a minor in economics. During his academic career, he made the dean’s list five times and provost’s list three times. He had also served as president of the Sport & Fitness Management Club on campus.
Schemm and his wife, Ellie, have a daughter, Scarlett and son, Louie.
Adam is also scheduled to be a guest on UW-Parkside’s radio show “Parkside Today.” The episode will air at 4 p.m. on WIPZ 101.5 FM today and again on Sunday, April 4 at 4 p.m. You can also stream WIPZ live at wipz.org. Past shows are available online at uwp.edu/explore/news/parksidetoday/.
For more information about the UW-Parkside Sport Management Conference, including information on how to register, visit uwp.edu/psmc.
For more information about the HESM Department, go online to uwp.edu/learn/departments/hesm/.
