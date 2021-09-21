ACT Prep Course to be offered

RACINE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Test Prep Course will be offered at Case and Burlington high schools.

The course consists of seven sessions focusing on English, math, reading/writing and science. The sessions focus on each of the content areas and practice tests are taken weekly. Tests are scored and explanations are given for each question.

Classes meet at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 19-Nov. 30. Classes meet at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 20-Dec. 1. There are no classes Nov. 16 and 17.

A three-hour practice ACT test is given on Saturday, Dec. 4. Test scores are given to students as well as the correct answers to help better prepare them for the actual test. The curriculum uses actual ACT test problems to maximize student test scores. The seven-week course provides students with a competitive edge on test day. For those students electing to take the writing test, preparation during the reading segment of the course is included.

The cost is $165. To sign up for the course, call Leann Pomeroy at 262-498-4113 or go to WisconsinTestPrep.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0