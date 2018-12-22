RACINE — An ACT Prep Course is scheduled to be offered at Case, Union Grove, St. Catherine's, Shoreland Lutheran and Wilmot High schools.
The Wisconsin Test Prep Course consists of seven sessions focusing on English, math, reading/writing and science.
The sessions focus on each of the content areas and practice tests are taken weekly. Tests are scored and explanations are given for each question. The last week a three-hour practice ACT test is given on Saturday.
Test scores are given to students as well as the correct answers to help better prepare for the actual test. The curriculum uses actual ACT test problems to maximize student test scores. The seven-week course provides Wisconsin Test Prep students with a distinct competitive edge on test day. Preparation for the writing test will be included during the reading segment of the course.
Cost for the course is $160. The classes meet one day a week starting the week of Jan. 7. Wilmot and Union Grove High schools meet Mondays, Case High School on Wednesdays, St. Catherine's and Shoreland Lutheran High schools meet on Thursdays. All classes will then have a practice test from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb 16. For more information or to sign up for the course, call Denise Moen at 262-385-5148, Leann Pomeroy at 262-498-4113 or visit go to www.WisconsinTestPrep.com.
Other courses will be offered for upcoming ACT Tests at these schools and other schools. Check the website for all classes.
