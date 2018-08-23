RACINE COUNTY — An ACT Prep Course will be offered at Union Grove and Wilmot Union High schools.
The Wisconsin Test Prep Course consists of seven sessions focusing on English, math, reading/writing and science. The sessions focus on each of the content areas and practice tests are taken weekly. Tests are scored and explanations are given for each question.
The last week a three-hour practice ACT test is given on Saturday. Test scores are given to students, as well as the correct answers, to help better prepare them for the actual test. The curriculum uses actual ACT test problems to maximize student test scores.
The seven-week course provides students with a distinct competitive edge on test day. Preparation for the writing test will be included during the reading segment of the course.
The classes meet one day a week starting the week of Sept. 10 until Oct. 15. Classes will then have a practice test from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20.
Classes are held on Monday nights from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Union Grove High School, 3433 S. Colony Ave., and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wilmot High School, 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot.
For more information or to sign up for the course, call Leann Pomeroy at 262-498-4113 or visit the website www.WisconsinTestPrep.com. The cost for the course is $160.
