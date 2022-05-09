 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Academies to host showcase events

Showcase photo Academies of Racine at Horlick

Students at the Academies of Racine at Horlick talk to students at a past showcase event.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — The Academies of Racine at Horlick, Park and Case high schools will host showcase events.

The events give students, families and the community the opportunity to learn about the academy model, see academy students in action, meet paid student youth apprentices and their employers, ask questions, and explore many of RUSD's clubs, organizations, athletics and fine arts programs. Showcase dates are:

  • The Academies of Racine at Horlick, 2119 Rapids Drive, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11.
  • The Academies of Racine at Park, 1901 12th St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.
  • The Academies of Racine at Case, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.
