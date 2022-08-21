RACINE — This summer the Racine Unified School District had six high school academies receive model certification from the National Career Academy Coalition.

They are the first academies in Racine to receive the national certification, the first in Wisconsin to do so and among only a handful of schools in the Midwest to do so.

High school career academies have been a growing presence in the country for the last quarter century as research continues to show their positive impact on academics, economics and workforce development.

Racine launched the Academies of Racine in 2016. The career academies are schools within schools designed to prepare students for college, careers and life by linking students with peers, teachers and community partners. The six academies to become national certified are the first Racine Unified has put through the review process. Additional academies will go for certification in the years to come.