AAUW scholarship applications available

RACINE — Applications for AAUW-Racine scholarships, awarded to Racine County women attending two- and four-year accredited colleges, are now available.

Scholarships will be awarded to Racine County women enrolled in the second half of their associate degree program as of the fall semester of 2022 and Racine County women enrolled as a junior or senior at a four-year institution. Applicants must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above.

A scholarship to attend the National Conference for College Women Leaders (NCCWSL) in College Park, Md. in May 2022, is also available.

The deadline for submitting applications and supporting materials is Feb. 15. Winners will be notified on or before April 30. Applications and supporting materials can be submitted to AAUW-Racine’s website at racine-wi.aauw.net. Email aauwracinescholar@gmail.com with any questions.

The American Association of University Women advances equity for all women and girls through advocacy, education and research.

