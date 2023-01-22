AAUW Racine scholarship applications now available

RACINE — Applications for the scholarships AAUW-Racine annually awards to Racine County women attending two- and four-year accredited colleges are now available.

The online application and supporting materials can be submitted on AAUW-Racine’s website, https://racine-wi.aauw.net. It is advised that applicants read the posted instructions before filling out the application.

Scholarships will be awarded to Racine County women enrolled in the second half of their associate degree program as of the fall semester of 2023 and Racine County women enrolled as a junior or senior at a four-year institution. Applicants must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above.

A scholarship to attend the National Conference for College Women Leaders (NCCWSL) in College Park, Md., in May 2023, is also available.

The deadline for submitting applications and supporting materials is Feb. 15. Winners will be notified on or before April 30. Email aauwracinescholar@gmail.com with any questions.

In 2022, AAUW-Racine awarded over $21,000 in scholarships to Racine County women.