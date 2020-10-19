AAUW Racine scholarship applications now available

RACINE — Applications for the scholarships AAUW-Racine annually awards to Racine County women attending two- and four-year accredited colleges are now available.

Scholarships will be awarded to Racine County women enrolled in the second half of their associate degree program as of the fall semester of 2021 and Racine County women enrolled as a junior or senior at a 4-year institution. Applicants must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above.

Applications and supporting materials can be submitted on a protected page on AAUW-Racine’s website, https://racine-wi.aauw.net. There are also links to print out hard copies of the application and instructions.

A scholarship to attend the National Conference for College Women Leaders (NCCWSL) in College Park, Md., in May 2021, is also available.

The deadline for submitting applications and supporting materials is Feb. 15. Winners will be notified on or before April 30. Email aauwracinescholar@gmail.com with any questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0