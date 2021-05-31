 Skip to main content
AAUW-Racine awards scholarships
AAUW-Racine awards scholarships

RACINE — AAUW-Racine has awarded scholarships to five Racine County women entering their junior or senior year at an accredited college or university in the fall. Scholarship recipients are:

  • Sarah Ann Weber, Ripon College, majoring in psychology, philosophy and anthropology
  • Brittaney Bertermann, University of Wisconsin-Madison, majoring in nursing
  • Lizeth Brito, Carthage College, majoring in political science/Spanish
  • Alexa McLain, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, majoring in elementary education
  • Tamira Story, Alverno College, majoring in nursing

AAUW-Racine annually awards scholarships to Racine County women enrolled in the second half of their associate degree program or enrolled as a junior or senior at a four-year institution. Applicants must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above.

Applications for the 2022 scholarships will be posted on the AAUW-Racine website this fall, racine-wi.aauw.net.

The American Association of University Women advances equity for all women and girls through advocacy, education and research.

