AAUW-Racine awards scholarships

RACINE — AAUW-Racine has awarded scholarships to five Racine County women entering their junior or senior year at an accredited college or university in the fall. Scholarship recipients are:
- Sarah Ann Weber, Ripon College, majoring in psychology, philosophy and anthropology
- Brittaney Bertermann, University of Wisconsin-Madison, majoring in nursing
- Lizeth Brito, Carthage College, majoring in political science/Spanish
- Alexa McLain, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, majoring in elementary education
- Tamira Story, Alverno College, majoring in nursing
AAUW-Racine annually awards scholarships to Racine County women enrolled in the second half of their associate degree program or enrolled as a junior or senior at a four-year institution. Applicants must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above.
Applications for the 2022 scholarships will be posted on the AAUW-Racine website this fall, racine-wi.aauw.net.
The American Association of University Women advances equity for all women and girls through advocacy, education and research.