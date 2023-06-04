RACINE — American Association of University Women-Racine has awarded $22,000 in scholarships to 13 Racine County women entering their junior or senior year at an accredited college or university or women in their second year at a two-year college in the fall.

Scholarship recipients are: Nouralhuda Alfoqha, University of Wisconisn-Parkside majoring in early childhood education; Paige Allen, St. Louis University, majoring in biology and political science; Natalia Badillo, UW-Madison majoring in biology and global health; Brenda Cox, Milwaukee Area Technical College majoring in nutrition and dietetics; Abigail Dineen, University of Central Florida majoring in political science, pre-law track; Miah Ford, Jackson State University majoring in social work; Jordan Petrick, UW-Madison majoring in biology and global health; Tia Ricchio, UW-Madison majoring in accounting; Kathryn Smith, University of Arizona majoring in business accounting; Caitlyn Steensen, UW-Madison majoring in marketing; Laurel Sutherland, UW-Madison majoring in biology/gender studies; Leah Topp, Viterbo University majoring nursing and family studies; Rachel Travis, Ripon College majoring in biology.

The scholarship recipients will be recognized at a reception in June.

AAUW-Racine annually awards scholarships to Racine County women enrolled in the second half of their associate degree program or enrolled as a junior or senior at a four-year institution. Applicants must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above.

Applications for the 2024 scholarships will be posted on the AAUW-Racine website this fall. Go to https://racine-wi.aauw.net.