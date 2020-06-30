AAUW-Racine awards $18,000 in scholarships to six women

RACINE — AAUW-Racine has awarded $18,000 in scholarships to six Racine County women entering their junior or senior year at an accredited college or university in the fall. Scholarship recipients are:
- Sarah Weber — Ripon College, a junior majoring in psychology/philosophy
- Alisson Salas — University of Wisconsin-Parkside, a junior majoring in English and political science
- Emily Wentorf — University of Wisconsin-Madison, a junior majoring in chemistry and Spanish
- Jordan Weide — Wisconsin Lutheran College, a senior majoring in psychology and Spanish
- Megan Steenson — University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, a junior majoring in early childhood education
- Katie Baker — University of Wisconsin-Madison, a junior majoring in journalism and strategic communication
AAUW-Racine annually awards scholarships to Racine county women enrolled in the second half of their associate degree or enrolled as a junior or senior at a four-year institution. Applicants must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above.
Applications for the 2021 scholarships will be posted on the AAUW-Racine website this fall. Go to racine-wi.aauw.net or www.facebook.com/racineaauw.
