AAUW awards scholarships to 10 Racine County women

RACINE — AAUW-Racine has awarded over $21,000 in scholarships to 10 Racine County women entering their junior or senior year at an accredited college or university in the fall. These scholarship recipients will be recognized at a June reception:

  • Sanaa Hill, a senior majoring in marketing at Loyola University.
  • Leah Topp, a junior majoring in nursing at Viterbo University.
  • Alexa McLain, a senior majoring in elementary education at UW-Milwaukee.
  • Lizeth Brito, a senior majoring in political science at Carthage College.
  • Katarina Nikolic, a senior majoring in communication sciences and disorders at UW-Madison.
  • Grace Peyron, a senior majoring in dietetics at Viterbo University.
  • Jordan Petrick, a junior majoring in biology at UW-Madison.
  • Tia Ricchio, a junior majoring in finance at UW-Madison.
  • Jillian Humphreys, a junior majoring in architecture at University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
  • Caitlyn Steensen, a junior majoring in marketing at UW-Madison.

AAUW-Racine annually awards scholarships to Racine County women enrolled in the second half of their associate degree program or enrolled as a junior or senior at a four-year institution. Applicants must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above.

Applications for the 2023 scholarships will be posted on the AAUW-Racine website this fall; go to go to racine-wi.aauw.net.

The American Association of University Women advances equity for all women and girls through advocacy, education and research. By joining AAUW, members belong to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers so all women have a fair chance.

