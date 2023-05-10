BURLINGTON — Noah Strohm was at work when the news started trickling in.

He heard from a few people that early voting returns looked promising. A short time later, Strohm found out he was elected to serve a three-year term on the Burlington Area School District Board.

Strohm, a Burlington High School graduate, was relieved and excited.

He said the next few days were “almost overwhelming” as he received numerous congratulations from friends and area residents.

Now, as one of the youngest school board members in Racine County, the 27-year-old hopes to bring unique viewpoints and a positive, collaborative mindset to the BASD Board.

“I think having that perspective of being somebody who was recently a student and trying to bring some ideas of what today’s students go through to other board members will be beneficial in leading our discussions moving forward,” Strohm said. “I just wanted to get involved and was excited to see that I had a lot of support from the community and (am) excited to see where we can take things within the next three years.”

Strohm, who raised the most campaign money among the five candidates in April, thinks voters elected him in part because they want new perspectives on the school board.

“People are looking for a change in the district,” Strohm said. “They just have seen how things have gone the past couple years, and not that the district is a bad district, but they just want to see some improvements, and I think being a younger face — people, when I talked to them, they were really encouraged by seeing somebody younger getting involved and wanting to help.”

BASD Board member Taylor Wishau thinks Strohm can bring new ideas and “innovative solutions to a board that has lacked these qualities for some time.”

“I believe Noah may have a different set of experiences, skills and knowledge that can contribute to the board’s overall effectiveness in making decisions and setting policies that benefit the students, teachers and the community,” Wishau wrote in an email.

Strohm hopes the school district emphasizes more science, technology, engineering and mathematics courses such as computer programming. He also alluded to potential ideas to attract more students to the district but declined to provide specifics.

Wishau has known Strohm since 2018 and said he is empathetic, honest and brings a positive attitude that can help the board.

“We need board members who are deeply committed to putting this district first, and I believe that is Noah,” Wishau wrote.

Background

This year marked Strohm’s first time as a candidate for elected office.

He had some fear and hesitation about running for School Board but decided to do so after being encouraged by several people, including his parents.

Strohm grew up in Burlington and said he attended a private elementary school before graduating from Burlington High School in 2014.

Strohm said a lot is similar in the Burlington school district from when he was a student but believes there are more disagreements than in the past.

“I do think that, culturally, things have changed a bit,” Strohm said. “People are more confrontational than they used to be and looking for where they disagree rather than the similarities that are there, and it just leads to a culture where there isn’t any collaboration. So I think if we can focus on the main goal of what we can do to best serve the students of the district, we’ll really be able to come together and work to find ways to best achieve those goals.”

Strohm works as a cardiothoracic surgery and transplant nurse in Milwaukee but lives in Burlington.

“I ideally want to be in Burlington long-term,” Strohm said. “I hope to raise a family here … You grow up thinking that the small town isn’t really where you want to be, but as you get a little bit older, you realize that there’s a lot of good things. There’s a lot of positives about Burlington. People really get to know each other, and there is a strong sense of community.”

Campaign finances

Strohm said he is politically conservative but doesn’t think ideology should play a factor in decisions on the School Board, where members hold unpaid nonpartisan positions.

However, Strohm received campaign donations from a conservative lawmaker and conservative political action committees.

According to campaign finance reports, Strohm raised $5,444.25 from individuals and political action committees. He spent $1,885.45 on the campaign.

Strohm received $4,094.25 from individual donations. Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was one of those donors.

Vos, who graduated from Burlington High School in 1986, gave $250 to Strohm’s campaign. His office did not respond to a request for comment.

Political action committees donated $1,350 to Strohm’s campaign. That included $500 from Rebecca PAC, which has ties to Rebecca Kleefisch, a former Wisconsin Republican lieutenant governor and 2022 Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial candidate.

Other PAC donations to Strohm included $150 from the 1st District Republican Party of Wisconsin and $100 from the Republican Party of Walworth County.

Going forward

Strohm, who was sworn in last month, anticipates an initial learning curve as a new School Board member but looks forward to becoming more familiar with board matters.

“It’s definitely going to take some getting used to at first, but I’ve always been somebody who’s a fast learner,” Strohm said.

Wishau and BASD board President Peter Turke said it usually takes about a year for new members to have a good grasp of the School Board’s role and function.

Turke also noted that board members should ask informed questions while not micromanaging school district staff.

“One thing we always emphasize is we have roles of oversight and policy setting and goal setting for the district, but we don’t run the district,” Turke said. “That’s what we hire our administrative team to do.”

Strohm is joining the School Board after a BASD operational referendum failed last month, which could result in the district facing a financial crisis.

Another operational referendum to help pay for school district staffing and maintenance costs likely will be on ballots next spring.

To garner more support for a Burlington referendum, Strohm said the School Board should provide a clearer picture of its long-term goals and gain community input about the district’s future.

Strohm isn’t sure about running for reelection but looks forward to the next three years.

“I definitely see myself staying involved,” Strohm said. “A lot can change, since I don’t have a family yet, but I would love to stay in Burlington and could definitely consider staying on the board long-term.”

Burlington native singer Rachel Christine Gebel competes on 'The Voice,' in photos Rachel Christine Gebel Rachel Christine Gebel Blind audition Blind audition Blind audition Rachel Christine at rehearsal Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire Rachel Christine and JB Somers Rachel Christine and JB Somers Rachel Christine and JB Somers The knockouts Rachel Christine and Holly Brand Blake Shelton team