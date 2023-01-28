A sense of belonging | Case Black Student Union provides community, education

RACINE — Until recently, Valerie Harmon was scared to wear her natural hair in public.

That began to change when Harmon signed up for the Black Student Union at Case High School.

Harmon joined the BSU last school year and “fell in love with it,” she said.

She is now its vice president.

The Black Student Union has helped Harmon “appreciate my culture and what it means to be Black.”

That includes wearing her natural hair, which Harmon said she “can do proudly today.”

Case’s Black Student Union, now in its second year, aims to create a welcoming, communal environment for students to connect, learn, work together and have conversations they may not be comfortable having elsewhere.

“It was mainly a support group to be started for Black students and something for us to all come together and be a unit,” said Davion Robinson, BSU president.

Samya Gray, BSU lead, joined the group to support Black students and address inequalities.

Black Student Union members “want to be a part of something bigger,” Gray said. “We all created a safe space for each other.”

The BSU, which is open to students of all races, meets every Tuesday from 3-4:30 p.m. at Case, 7345 Washington Ave.

Finding their voices

Case students said the Black Student Union has provided education, friendship and belonging. Robinson said he has “learned how to be a better person” from BSU.

The organization is a collaborative, student-led effort that receives support from adult advisers.

Timber Day, BSU adviser, attends every meeting and recently helped BSU members with college applications, scholarships and financial aid.

Previous meetings included information about Black culture and history.

The group has also hosted several guests, including a virtual appearance from Caron Butler.

During meetings, students speak about issues at Case, in the community and nation. They talk about challenges Black students may face, such as how to respond if a teacher or classmate makes a negative comment toward them.

BSU offers a forum for students to discuss difficult subjects.

Corey Prince, Black Student Union coordinator for the Racine Unified Office of Extended Learning, said the group has helped students become more willing to talk about topics like equity and discrimination.

“It’s a lot easier for them to come and express those issues when it’s not off-limits,” Prince said.

Gray said BSU has taught her the importance of speaking out.

“If you don’t advocate for yourself and your people, then no one’s going to,” Gray said.

James Akakpo, BSU lead, agreed and wants more students to understand the importance of their voices.

“I feel like that takes people a long way,” Akakpo said.

One of the ways student voices are being heard is via the Case BSU podcast that began this school year.

Three podcast episodes have been released on YouTube. Students have provided information about themselves and discussed many topics, including college, racism, gun violence and domestic abuse.

“It shows more what we’re about and what we talk about in meetings,” Akakpo said of the podcast. “I feel like it gives people a taste of what we do … Hopefully some people will relate.”

Supportive environment

Some pushback against the group has occurred.

Zemirah Hunter, a former Case BSU secretary, was surprised when a Case student made a negative comment about her BSU shirt, but Hunter made an effort not to dwell on it.

“It is what it is,” said Hunter, who recently transferred to Horlick and plans to join its BSU. “It goes in one ear and out the other.”

At the administration and community level, Prince said he has not received any resistance toward BSU.

“We all just want to help each other and help these kids,” Prince said. “I’ve encountered nothing except for a love and a zeal to see these kids succeed.”

Prince initially visited the group last school year as a guest speaker to discuss being a business owner. Students asked him to return, and Prince became more involved.

Prince has helped BSU students take part in community events, including an upcoming April tour of historically Black colleges and universities. By visiting colleges and business, Prince hopes students’ horizons are broadened to career and educational possibilities.

“My goal is to expose the kids to as many opportunities as possible, opportunities that they didn’t know existed,” Prince said. “The more that we expose them to what they don’t know, the greater their success will be.”

Through BSU, high-schoolers have also volunteered with younger students and met local business leaders.

Gray appreciates “showing people that our group is something that you can come to and you can look at it and say, ‘These people know what they’re doing. These people are a great group of students … They’re doing stuff for people other than themselves.’”

By running BSU meetings and working on committees, students have learned how to be part of an organization

“Giving young people control, I think, allows them to be empowered,” Prince said. “That’s what I see more than anything, is them being empowered.”

BSU members appreciate the constant support from advisers.

“We can always call upon them for anything, and I’ve learned that having that connection and having that backbone is very helpful,” Robinson said.

BSU members are working on several events for Black History Month, including a Feb. 21 talent show. That involves a lot of work, but students are comforted by advisers’ aid.

“They always have our backs,” Robinson said.

Day said celebratory moments, like when Robinson called to tell her he was accepted to Howard University, are the most rewarding parts of advising the Black Student Union.

“It’s fulfilling to see the growth in the students … (and) seeing the joy on their faces from their accomplishments,” Day said.

Similarly, the best part for Prince is “listening to the kids talk,” he said. “Hearing them embody the mission of the BSU, what it means to them, where they want to see it go and just watching them lead, I think, is the most enjoyable part.”

Sense of self

Pamela Harris, BSU adviser, said investing in high-schoolers will pay off in the long run, and she appreciates that the group has helped students gain a better understanding of themselves.

“It’s important that our kids know who they are, where they come from and where they’re going,” Harris said. “It’s important for all of our kids to have a sense of self. We all stand to gain or we all stand to lose, because truly there is a connection in all of our lives.”

Advisers are glad the Black Student Union exists and wish one did when they were in high school.

Kenberly Davidson, Case extended learning coordinator and clerk, said a Black Student Union could have assisted with “comfortability, knowing ourselves, social anxiety, social skills and development … It could have helped with a lot.”

The Case BSU has roughly 30 members, meaning it could significantly grow. That is why students and advisers are working to recruit underclassmen and offer a supportive atmosphere.

“I feel like what we got going is good, and I want this to keep going,” said Akakpo, a senior. “Even when all of us graduate, it keeps flowing and then … people are thirsty to join our group, or want to get started and actually speak upon what they got going on with their life.”

Case’s BSU started last school year, and Horlick and Park high schools founded Black Student Unions this school year. Case students and advisers are encouraged by that and would like to see area colleges start BSUs as well.

“It’s a movement,” Day said. “(We are) hopefully trying to bring some unity throughout the community and help to dissolve a lot of the issues that are happening throughout the Black community.”

Going forward, Robinson hopes area Black Student Unions will work together in the community to assist with a wide array of issues.

“I want us to be able to link together, be together and be a family,” Robinson said.

The BSU has helped educate and empower Case students. It has provided community, given them confidence to wear natural hair and helped them understand the power of their voices. Students want the same to be true for more people in the future.