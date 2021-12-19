A season of kindness for the Racine Arts Council

RACINE — “Tis the season of giving” was the action of Steve Schoene, owner of Schmitt Music, as he liquidated his music store after 30 years in Uptown, donating 142 violins, violas and cellos to the Racine Arts Council’s Lonely Instruments Needs Kids (LINK) program.

The LINK program was created in 1997 by Sue Ramagli, past RAC board member and Meryl Strichartz, basing the original idea on a program run by Buddy Rogers Music Company in Cincinnati, asking for donated instruments which would be repaired and loaned out to meet the needs of young music students who could not otherwise buy or rent a musical instrument.

Beneficiaries of Schoene’s recent donation have been The REAL School, Gilmore Fine Arts School, Spectrum School of the Arts, Starbuck Middle School, Gifford School, Red Apple School, Mitchell Middle School and Music Matters Inc.

Kathi Wilson, RAC executive director, is working with Douglas Club, Racine Unified School District fine arts coordinator, to get more instruments into the school system.

From the beginning, each donated instrument was repaired by Schmitt Music, tracked and loaned to students who received a required recommendation from a music teacher in Racine County. At the end of each school year, the instrument was returned to be refurbished and stored over the summer. When the student began music classes in the fall, the instrument was returned for use. After five years, the student was given the instrument to keep. If a student quit the program, the instrument was returned for another student to use. Today, the donated instruments are repaired by Pacetti’s Maestro Music in Kenosha and then donated to the schools where teachers loan out instruments to their students who need them.

People who would like to donate an instrument can call 262-635-0261 and leave a message to schedule a pickup.

