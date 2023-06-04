SOMERS — On April 26, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside celebrated its fifth annual Parkside Day, a day of giving and activities in support of the university.

This year, 1,946 individuals across the nation participated in the day through donating, volunteering and attending events.

Parkside Day generated $220,046 in donations to scholarships, athletics and programs of the university.

The number of donors and dollars raised — 1,139 individuals and businesses making financial contributions — were the highest to date for the annual event.

“From our alumni to our corporate partners, faculty and staff members, and hundreds of supporters throughout the region, our community showed incredible support for UW-Parkside on Parkside Day,” said Chancellor Debbie Ford. “The funds raised for student success are important, and the highlight was seeing such strong engagement and pride in our university.”

A highlighted giving area was the Future Focus Fund, the UW-Parkside Foundation’s need-based student aid fund which helps students facing financial hardship stay on track to earning their degrees.

The impact of Parkside Day extended beyond the dollars raised through the Rangers Give Back initiative.

It provides opportunities for UW-Parkside students, staff and community members to volunteer locally and in other communities.

In 24 hours, 317 individuals volunteered, contributing 403 hours of service.

On-campus Rangers Give Back activities included a blood drive sponsored by Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, outdoor campus cleanup opportunities and Clean the World hygiene kit packing.

Volunteers packed 1,000 hygiene kits and the majority were given to the Shalom Center.

Nearly 700 members of the UW-Parkside community attended Parkside Day events on-campus, including 110 alumni who returned to campus.

Additional information about Parkside Day can be found at uwp.edu/parkside-day.