A promising education | Racine native one of 800 attending UW-Madison via free tuition guarantee

RACINE — Jermika Jackson believes her son is destined for greatness.

From a young age, D’Marion Jackson seemed wise beyond his years. He was a voracious reader who quickly finished handfuls of library books.

“I’ve always said he’s going to be someone great,” Jermika said.

That has so far proven accurate.

D’Marion was homecoming king, prom king and student government president as a high school senior.

He is now a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and that was made possible by the college’s in-state tuition guarantee. D’Marion is one of about 800 freshmen receiving Bucky’s Tuition Promise.

The promise, which began in fall 2018 and is funded by private donors, is a tuition-free guarantee to Wisconsin residents accepted to Madison whose families have annual household incomes of $60,000 or less.

D’Marion’s fall 2022 tuition cost of $10,722 was fully covered by Bucky’s Tuition Promise. The UW System is working on a similar offering for all other UW schools, including the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, starting in fall 2023, called the Wisconsin Tuition Promise.

D’Marion called Bucky’s Tuition Promise “the biggest reason” why he chose to be a Badger.

“I felt like I didn’t have to sacrifice anything,” he said. “I was really getting everything I wanted, and then I also didn’t have to pay for it, so it’s amazing.”

D’Marion said BTP and other scholarships he received allow him to focus on class, and he is proud of the work he did to make that a reality.

“It’s easier to think about everything else when you don’t have that lurking in the back of your mind,” he said. “It’s like everything you’ve worked for over the past couple of years is coming to fruition. You get to reap the benefits of what you sowed.”

D’Marion hasn’t declared a major, but is interested in creative writing, psychology and social work.

Jermika, who is still paying off student loans, was thrilled the tuition promise will likely ensure her son will not have much college debt.

“That was a weight lifted off of us,” she said. “Hopefully he doesn’t have to worry about that, because it’s a lot of stress and burden.”

Growing up in Racine, D’Marion said Jermika made sure he and his three older siblings were always taken care of.

“Money was never an issue,” he said. “She always provided for us. We never had to worry about when our next meal was going to be, which I’m eternally grateful for. She was above and beyond.”

Jermika and D’Marion are very close.

He said they both are stubborn, fun and unafraid to say what’s on their mind.

“I think I took her entire personality,” D’Marion said.

He loves music and books, especially the works of Stephen King, and appreciates fashion design and architecture.

D’Marion took a creative writing class in middle school that sparked his interest in language.

“I like the idea that you can really create very vivid imagery just with words,” he said. “There are so many things you can do with writing, and I really like that creativity.”

D’Marion attended Walden III from sixth through 12th grade, graduating last year.

He enjoyed the intimate setting where differences were appreciated.

“All that uniqueness was embraced instead of cast aside,” D’Marion said of Walden.

He appreciated the relationships between Walden students and teachers, saying several educators encouraged his passions and creativity.

“The things teachers say to you can stick with you,” D’Marion said.

Walden English instructor Matt Landry was one of those teachers.

Landry taught Jackson English for two years and was his home group teacher for four years.

They saw each other every day of high school, and Landry said D’Marion evolved into an adaptive, outgoing and active member of Walden.

“I’m really impressed by how much he was willing to change over the course of his four years and try new things,” Landry said. “That’s probably one of the reasons why he’s going to be successful in college. He’ll be able to roll with the punches.”

Walden Spanish teacher Jennifer Bowe taught D’Marion for three years.

He initially seemed reserved but “wasn’t quiet for long,” Bowe said.

Teachers remembered D’Marion as a funny, kind and thoughtful student.

He occasionally taught Bowe dance moves between classes.

After a virtual lesson during the pandemic, Bowe said D’Marion asked how she was and showed her his new shoes to try to cheer her up.

“He basically took it upon himself to start a conversation with me to see how I was doing,” Bowe said. “That will always stick with me.”

Landry said D’Marion wanted to improve himself while also helping the collective, especially as student government president.

“He would come in and think about what he should do, how he should go about his business, what he could best do to balance his own needs with the needs of the school,” Landry said. “Most kids that age aren’t really thinking about stuff like that.”

D’Marion took ownership of his studies, never blaming anyone else if an issue arose.

“He was willing to work his way back up to where he wanted to be,” Landry said.

That likely comes from Jermika, who instilled in D’Marion the importance of education. She prioritizes schooling because it creates better opportunities for people to fulfill their potential.

Fueled by his mother’s belief, Jackson is on track to graduate college with minimal debt.

“Y’all remember the name,” Jermika said. “‘He’s going to be great. He’s going to do great things.”