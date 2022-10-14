‘A good soul’ gone: Del Eisch remembered as caring local musical pillar

RACINE — As a kid, Marc Eisch remembered handing out programs before the Racine Concert Band’s Sunday night performances.

His father Del Eisch was a longtime band conductor and educator, so Marc’s childhood was filled with music, whether it was learning multiple instruments, hauling percussion equipment or passing out programs.

An organized, faith-filled family man, Del Eisch was encouraging of his five kids’ passions, and Marc has tried to emulate that with his four children.

Despite his numerous responsibilities, Del Eisch’s passion for music never waned.

“He enjoyed it so much,” Marc said. “He had such a passion for it. He was so disciplined and structured, in a good way.”

A pillar of the local music community and a caring, funny man, Del Eisch died last month at age 85.

Eisch taught at the Racine Unified School District for over 30 years, conducted the Racine Concert Band from 1974 to 2001 and was its business manager from 2002 to 2017. He conducted over 640 concerts and in 2010 published “And the Band Played On,” a book chronicling the history of the Racine Concert Band.

Eisch received awards from the American Federation of Musicians for excellence in teaching and community service. He also served as president of the Wisconsin Bandmasters’ Association and president of the Association of Concert Bands

Melissa Latham was Del Eisch’s student for three years of orchestra in middle school. Latham, now an RUSD 4-K teacher, said Eisch, along with his wife Anne, was a selfless, integral community member who spread excitement for and knowledge of music.

“He’s a great person,” Latham said. “They lost a really good person to the community who shared their love of music with everybody they met.”

Del and Anne were married for 62 years and were both heavily involved in the local music scene.

“It’s incredible — the amount of commitment and the love and the passion they had for one another,” said Marc Eisch, now an RUSD facilities supervisor.

Growing up, Marc and his four siblings had to learn the piano and at least one other instrument, and two of them pursued careers related to music. Along with an appreciation for music, Marc learned from his father the importance of hard work.

Del was a devout Catholic, and the Eisch family attended mass every week. In Marc’s final conversation with his father, the last thing Del told him was, “Go to church.”

Doug Clum said Eisch was family-oriented, a wonderful artist and a great person to be around.

“He was just a good soul,” Clum said. “He was a good man, and he was a good musician.”

Clum played trombone in the Racine Concert Band for a few years in the 1980s when Eisch was conductor. Clum, now the RUSD fine arts coordinator, said Eisch was a kind leader with high expectations for his musicians.

“He was a gentle soul with high standards,” Clum said. “He was devoted to bands and band music and teaching young people the wonders of music.”

Eisch was not overbearing but wanted the best from everyone, a leadership style Clum took with him.

“He recognized that being demeaning or abusive to the band members was not going to get him what he wanted, and I emulated that in my career,” Clum said. “His collaborative nature, his kind, respectful relationship with the people around him was inspirational.”

Latham agreed, saying Eisch challenged students but did so with a smile.

“He always pushed you to do better … in a nice way,” Latham said. “Students wanted to go to his class because he made it fun, enjoyable and wanted to share his love of music with you.”

Latham learned from Eisch the importance of mutual respect between teacher and pupil. That respect included individual lessons to help students figure out a piece of music. Latham and former classmates remembered Eisch having them practice a troublesome section over and over again and then celebrating when they played it correctly.

Latham said Eisch also had a great sense of humor. She took private violin lessons from Anne Eisch and said Del often popped into their sessions and cracked jokes.

Marc also remembered numerous comical stories involving his father, including Del’s failed attempts to reason with a misbehaving pet Doberman Pinscher.

“He never tried to even train the dog,” Marc said. “We could hear him outside the bedroom saying, ‘You don’t do this,’ and he would scold the dog for 10 or 15 minutes. I’m thinking, ‘This dog don’t know what the hell you’re talking about.’”

In addition to a great personality, Clum said Eisch’s knowledge of and commitment to local music will be missed.

“He had such a rich sense of history of music in Racine, and he created so much of that history,” Clum said. “He kept the band going sometimes when it wasn’t very easy to keep the band going, and he did it because he knew that it had value for the community.”

As a father, husband, educator and musician, Del Eisch made a lasting local impact.