A FIERY SCIENCE EXPERIMENT
How does EverGreen Academy get middle schoolers interested in science? You present a safety lab complete with blowing fire. Leah Agee, middle school science teacher, took her classes in grades six to eight outside Sept. 3 to show them how ordinary harmless products could pose potential dangers. She showed that with applied safety risks can be mitigated and learning can be interactive. Before the demonstration, Agee showed the students safety videos, discussed safety protocol and gave extensive instructions of what to expect in her labs this school year.

