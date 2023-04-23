RACINE — What do the names Bubble Guppy, Goldie, Chicken Nugget and Fish Wish have in common?

They are the names of EverGreen Academy Principal Mike Meier’s goldfish.

Why are there so many names?

It’s part of the reading incentive for the students at EverGreen, 3554 Taylor Ave.

The class that submits the most minutes reading during a month receives the privilege of naming Meier’s fish and getting a picture with it.

The winning classrooms include:

September: Victoria Seivert’s fourth-grade class had 48,346 minutes — Fish Wish

November and December: Randi Shaver’s first-grade class had 43,782 minutes in November and 37,440 minutes in December — Chicken Nugget.

January: Samantha Johnson’s fifth-grade class had 55,982 minutes — no name chosen.

February: Mindy Ramig’s second-grade had 43,960 minutes — Goldie.

March: Stephanie Romero’s fifth-grade class had 53,276 minutes — it Bubble Guppy.

Not only that, but Meier also challenges the more than 429 students in grades 4K to eight to submit their reading minutes and keeps a running total.

If they read 2.5 million minutes (number of students in the school times 20 minutes of reading a day during the school year) before the end of this school year, he will sleep on the roof of the elementary school.

Meier has been offering EverGreen Academy students this challenge for seven years and has slept on the roof for five of those years.

Students are really reading up a storm in anticipation of them winning the challenge again.