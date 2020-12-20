78 teachers & students from a Racine school collaborated virtually to create hope-filled video for senior citizens

DeCheck reached out to staff and families to gauge interest and said she was shocked to receive responses from 78 people. The women initially created two sentences for the video, made up of 25 words but had to lengthen the message so that everyone could participate.

She assigned everyone their own word and asked them to decorate it however they pleased, snap a photo of themselves holding it and send it to her so she could create the video. Once it was finished, DeCheck invited participants to share the video via social media or email the link to family members.

Lighthouse Principal Jeremy Benishek said that seeing the video made his day and was an example of the school community truly “living our mission and our vision.”

“It just makes me so proud of the collective action everyone has taken here,” he said.

Connecting with locals

DeCheck reached out to around 30 area assisted living and nursing homes last week to share the video.

“Many of them got back to me with a very positive response,” DeCheck said. “They said they were so excited to pass it along to their enrichment coordinators that they have at their facilities and were just so thankful that we thought enough of their residents who are often forgotten.”