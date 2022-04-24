2022 Herb Kohl Foundation announces award winners

MILWAUKEE — The selection committee for the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Scholarship, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership program has announced recipients of the 291 Herb Kohl Foundation awards for Wisconsin students, teachers and principals. Awards of $6,000 are being made to 100 teachers, 17 principals, and their schools, and $10,000 scholarships will be given to 174 graduating high school students. Racine County award winners are:

Principal Leaders: Laura Shanahan, Elm Grove, Lakeview Elementary School, Wind Lake; Curt Shircel, Racine, The REAL School, Sturtevant.

Excellence Scholars: Summer Peterson, Burlington, Catholic Central High School, Burlington.

Initiative Scholars: Dani Harlow, Racine, The REAL School, Sturtevant; Lola Langlois OBrien, Wind Lake, Muskego High School.

Teacher Fellows: Adam Beyer, Racine, Racine Alternative Learning; Ashley Ingish, Mukwonago, Waterford High School; Matt Nie, Burlington, Burlington High School; Penny Yanke, Burlington, Burlington High School.

Student Excellence Scholarship recipients have demonstrated excellence in the academic arena and high motivation to achieve, have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership outside the academic setting, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond.

Teacher Fellowship recipients are educators who have been chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom.

Principal Leadership Award recipients are school principals who are being recognized for setting high standards for instruction, achievement and character, and creating a climate to best serve students, families, staff and community.

Award recipients are selected by a statewide committee composed of civic leaders, and representatives of education-related associations and the program’s co-sponsors.

Initiative Scholarship recipients, chosen by their schools, have overcome significant obstacles or adversity, have demonstrated exceptional initiative in the classroom, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond, but have not yet received other academic-based scholarships.

The Kohl Foundation award program was established by Herb Kohl, philanthropist and businessman. Since 1990, the foundation has awarded more than $28.3 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students and schools.

“Education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation,” Kohl said. “I am very proud of the accomplishments of these students, teachers, and principals and look forward to the great contributions they will make in the future.”

