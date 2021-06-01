 Skip to main content
2021 Hetland scholarships awarded
RACINE — The Racine Police Department announced the 2021 Officer Hetland Memorial Scholarship recipients. This year’s scholarships were awarded to Hannah Curtin and Elizabeth Hanstedt.

Curtin, who received the John Hetland Memorial Scholarship, is a senior at Union Grove High School. She will be attending Grand Canyon University in the fall and is seeking a degree in elementary education.

Hanstedt, who received the John Hetland Athletic Scholarship, is a senior at Horlick High School. She will be attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in the fall and is seeking a degree in biomedical studies.

