$17K at Julian Thomas, $11K at Gifford | Per-pupil spending varies greatly between RUSD schools

Many variables

When it comes to achievement, higher per-pupil expenditures did not necessarily lead to better outcomes for students. In 2018-19, the last year that the state issued school report cards, Racine Unified spent $15,685 per student at Wadewitz and that school received a score of 81.5 out of 100. In the same year, the district spent slightly more at $16,005 per student at Giese Elementary, which received a score of 46.1 out of 100.

The two schools with the second-highest and third-highest per-pupil spending in 2019-20 were Wadewitz Elementary at $16,504 per student and Giese Elementary at $16,420.

Wadewitz is high poverty with 87% of its students considered economically disadvantaged and has a large population of special education students, 26%. Giese has a high rate of poverty at 86%.

Comparatively, 11.7% of Gifford students have disabilities. At the REAL School, which has the second-lowest per-pupil spending in the district, 13% of students have disabilities and 48% of students are considered economically disadvantaged.

Also in 2018-19, the district spent $13,820 per student at Jerstad-Agerholm K-8, which is near the middle ground for students spending, but the school had the worst grade in the district at 43.8 out of 100.