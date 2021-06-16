16 RUSD schools recognized by DPI

RACINE COUNTY — Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and the Wisconsin Rtl Center has recognized area schools for successfully building a school-wide equitable, multi-level system of supports aimed at closing the achievement gap. National research shows that full implementation of an equitable system leads to improved student outcomes. Recognition went to these schools:

Racine Unified School District: Giese, Gifford, Gilmore Fine Arts, Janes, Jefferson, Julian Thomas, Knapp, North Park, Olympia Brown, Red Apple, Roosevelt, Starbuck, The REAL School, Wadewitz, Walden III and West Ridge.

Waterford Graded School District: Evergreen, Trailside and Woodfield elementary schools, and Waterford High School.

Washington-Caldwell School District: Washington Caldwell School.

By establishing equitable, multi-level systems of supports, these schools are increasing the consistency of effective instruction for all students, building staff knowledge and skills to support all learners, using data to more quickly identify and provide support for students, and shifting to a proactive culture that supports stronger relationships with students, their families and our communities.

This recognition program encourages schools and districts during the construction of their systems and helps them celebrate progress toward full implementation. As schools continue the work, they will map out how to sustain their systems and continue to build increasing levels of student supports in additional subject areas until the system is fully in place.

