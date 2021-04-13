041421-IN-BRIEF

Design-A-Fairy Door contest open to youth
CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy invites children in grades K-8 to enter its Design-A-Fairy Door contest.
A fairy door is a magical portal between our everyday world and the fairy realm. The winning fairy door will be installed at the King’s Corner Learning Center, 4813 Five Mile Road, and will recognize the child artist by their name and age. The winner may choose to build the door themselves, with the help of a parent. Otherwise the Caledonia Conservancy will construct the door, on their behalf, following the original design as closely as possible.
Contest rules are:
- Submit your drawing on a single sheet of 8.5-inch by 11-inch paper; include name, age, email address and phone number
- The fairy door can be any shape no larger than 6 inches tall by 6 inches wide
- The real fairy door will open and reveal a message about nature (be sure to draw a hinge or two)
- If adding a window, color it in using black (no actual glass is used)
- Do not draw anything that looks like something a bird would want to eat (red berries or a squiggly worm for example)
- Drawings should be in color using any medium (pencil, marker, paint)
The actual fairy door will be made with 1/2-inch thick wood; outdoor acrylic paints will be used to match the colors as closely as possible.
The deadline for entries is Thursday, April 15. Send drawings via email to: rhugier@wi.rr.com. Those who cannot send via email should call 262-681-1161 to make other arrangements for submission.
High school students can enter art contest
JANESVILLE — The 2021 Artistic Discovery Contest is now open to high school students in Wisconsin’s First Congressional District. The winner of the contest will have their art displayed in the halls of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., for one year. Submissions are due April 19, 2021.
“The Artistic Discovery Contest provides local students an opportunity to showcase their talents on the national stage,” said Congressman Bryan Steil. “Each year, I continue to be impressed by our young artists’ creativity, skill and passion for art. I encourage all high schoolers across southeast Wisconsin to apply. Good luck and I look forward to seeing your submissions.”
Students interested in submitting artwork can do so by taking a photo of their work and emailing the photo, an email from their art teacher supporting the submission, and the official Artistic Discovery Contest form to Steil.ArtisticDiscovery@mail.house.gov by April 19.The exhibit in Washington will include the winning artwork from all participating districts from around the country.
The winning artwork is also featured on House.gov’s Congressional Art Competition page.
Last year’s winner was Geneva Hebron of Franksville. Her artwork is currently displayed in the U.S. Capitol.
For details on how to enter, go to house.gov/educators-and-students/congressional-art-competition.
For more information, call the Janesville Constituent Services Center at 608-752-4050.
School to Nature has gone digital
CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy’s School-to-Nature program, an outdoor classroom experience for groups of local students, is not possible right now.
However, the conservancy is offering “lessons” on Facebook to connect everyone with the animals, flowers, trees, amphibians and insects that are a huge part of the Caledonia Conservancy trails.
On Fridays, twice per month (and every Friday during summer), a brief note about a critter or a plant, with an invitation to also see a longer article about the same topic on the website, will be posted to the Caledonia Conservancy Facebook page.
For more information, go to caledoniaconservancy.org/school-to-nature.
Youth volunteers present virtual story time
RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine’s Youth Volunteer Corps Advisory Board (YVCAB) is presenting Book Worms Story Time, a story time for young children virtually via Zoom.
Advisory Board high school students will read popular children’s stories from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning March 29.
Pre-kindergarten to fourth-grade students will be accepted on a first-come basis; up to 100 students per story time. Parents will need to sign up for each story time.
The Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/2628869612.
High school student volunteers can sign up to read a story and claim volunteer hours for clubs, sports, or to put on resume and college applications.
For a copy of the Book Worms calendar or to volunteer, contact Sarah Webb, YVC program manager/team leader at 262-886-9612 or via email at teamleader@volunteerracine.org.
Humane Society offers youth summer camps
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Humane Society is offering summer camps for youth at the new Racine Campus, 8900 16th St.
Summer camps give youth an up-close and personal experience with shelter work and animals.
WHS has made some safety changes to programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including limiting enrollment for each camp, physical distancing, increased cleaning and handwashing, moving many camp activities outside, and requiring all campers and staff to wear masks when inside. Camps are:
- Camp Critter, for grades one to three, June 28-July 2. A week of crafts, games and animal friends at WHS. Topics to be covered include animal care, safety and training.
- Camp Unleashed, for grades four to six, July 12-16. Participants will learn about animals of all kinds, explore animal-related career opportunities and meet some animals.
- Junior Veterinary Camp, for grades six to nine, Aug. 9-13. Have you ever wondered what it takes to become a veterinarian? Participants will dive into the world of veterinary science and discover what it takes to become an animal doctor.
All camps run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Extended care is available for Camp Critter and Camp Unleashed. To register, go to wihumane.org/for-kids/camps.
Also new in 2021, the Wisconsin Humane Society Summer Camp Scholarship Program provides young people completing grades one to nine in need of financial assistance a full scholarship to attend summer camp.
Other in-person spring programs are also available for youth at the Racine Campus. For more information, go to wihumane.org/for-kids or contact Paige Fix, youth programs specialist, at 414-264-6257, ext. 6158, or pfix@wihumane.org.