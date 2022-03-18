EcoFest returns to Gateway college this weekend with tips for a sustainable lifestyle

RACINE — Gateway Technical College will host its annual EcoFest Racine event this weekend, with recycling and other activities on its Racine campus.

Now in its seventh year, the community event to promote and celebrate sustainable practices is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Lake Building on the Racine campus, 1001 S. Main St.

Held in partnership with Greening Greater Racine, EcoFest will show visitors how they can be gentle on the environment at work and home. There will be informational displays, children’s activities and two presentations of one hour each.

Gateway Information Technology students have partnered with a professional electronics business to accept electronic devices for free recycling. That includes desk and laptop computers, monitors (2005 and newer), cellphones and personal electronics. A link showing all accepted items can be found at www.gtc.edu/ecofest. A drive-up drop-off recycling site will be available on the east side of the campus in front of the Technical Building.

Admission to EcoFest is free, and each family attending will receive a free gift while supplies last. Some other highlights include:

CSA: Your Local Food Connection:

Cheri Doetch of Beaver Creek Gardens CSA will discuss food safety, nutrient density and other advantages to supporting your local community through food.

Children’s activities:

The event will feature free take-home activity kits for children, in addition to on-site hands-on activities to educate kids on environmental topics.

Display booths:

Green vendors and display booths will give visitors the information to live more sustainably, as well as information on practices being already done in Southeastern Wisconsin.

After some disruption of activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are happy to return this year to a regular in-person festival.

“We’re very excited to be back in person,” Gateway spokeswoman Abbie Ford said. “Gateway is committed to sustainability, and we’re glad to provide this opportunity for our community members to learn about environmental efforts in our area, as well as gain helpful tips for leading a greener lifestyle.

She added: “We look forward to visitors of all ages joining us to learn how they can help keep our environment healthy.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0