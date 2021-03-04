Eco-Justice Center to participate in Cardinal Stritch's business accelerator program

CALEDONIA — Staff members from the Eco-Justice Center will participate in the fourth cohort of Mission Fuel, a program that aims to assist nonprofit leadership teams. The announcement was made last week by Cardinal Stritch University.
The Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, is an environmental education center and organic farm founded by Racine Dominican Sisters. As one of five sponsored ministries of the Racine Dominicans, the center offers programming designed to encourage exploration, connect people with sustainable growing practices and promote healthier ecosystems that restore relationships.
The Mission Fuel program applies a business accelerator model and develops and implements strategies to diversify nonprofits’ revenue streams, help them become more entrepreneurial and realize a more stable and self-sustainable future.
Dr. Mark Gesner, founding executive director of Mission Fuel, said the program helps nonprofits move from financial dependency to self-sufficiency, to balance and fuel their mission while still reaching goals. Hence, the name, Mission Fuel.
The program consists of a 15-week cohort program made up of learning sessions, leadership coaching, business mentoring, technical support and access to a panel of experts and Cardinal Stritch University resources. Seven nonprofit organizations are currently enrolled in the program.
“We are excited to welcome the exceptionally talented leaders who will comprise our next cohort,” Gesner said in a statement. “It’s clear from our interviews that we are bringing together a group of nonprofit executives who are ready to not only infuse their missions with necessary financial margin, but who are also poised to deepen their impact at a time when business savvy, mission-driven leadership is critically important for our communities to not only survive, but to thrive.”
Gesner, a Racine resident, is additionally excited to have a Racine-area nonprofit on board because this is the first time Mission Fuel has expanded outside of Milwaukee.
Mission Fuel launched in 2017; 49 leaders from 21 nonprofit organizations have participated in the first three Mission Fuel cohorts.
“With support from SC Johnson, Eco-Justice Center staff are thrilled to join the Mission Fuel program,” said MaryLynn Conter Strack, executive director of the Eco-Justice Center, in a press release. “EJC is currently developing a three-year strategic plan and we know Mission Fuel will pair perfectly with moving the plan, and our mission forward.”