The Eco-Justice Center hosted its Discovery Days fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday. Attendees of the family friendly event enjoyed free tours, scavenger hunts and activities such as making beads with alpaca fibers. They also could buy tickets to make wooden pendants or purchase food.
