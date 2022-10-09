Echo Lake's pollutants are 'choking' Burlington's aging waterway

BURLINGTON — Water quality samples from Echo Lake show that the manmade body of water suffers from pollution and sediment levels well above the state’s standards for healthy lakes.
Data maintained by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources highlight a problem that city officials are hoping to address by either draining the lake or undertaking a massive dredging operation.
The state’s records show that Echo Lake pollution has resulted in elevated levels of phosphorous — sometimes 50% or more above the standard — and that the lake consistently exhibits water clarity that is severely diminished.
A devastating flood in 2017 washed so much more pollution into the lake, records show, that phosphorous levels skyrocketed temporarily to more than four times above the state standard.
Phosphorous is a chemical pollutant most commonly associated with lawn fertilizer and animal waste.
Rachel Sabre, a DNR water resources management specialist, said Burlington’s lake status is increasingly “eutrophic,” a scientific term that means unable to sustain life, based on several kinds of measurements.
“It’s unhealthy levels of different parameters,” Sabre said.
Burlington city officials are confronting Echo Lake’s poor water quality as they debate the lake’s future — a question that will be before city voters in a nonbinding special Nov. 8 citywide referendum.
The city must decide soon whether to invest in saving the lake by rebuilding an aging dam and dredging the lake bottom, or to remove the lake by dismantling the dam and allowing the White River to flow naturally through the 70-acre site.
Consultants have calculated that saving the lake would cost about $5 million, while removing it would cost $1.5 million. If the city borrowed the money, the average homeowner would see a tax increase of $1,368 to save the lake or $409 to remove it. Adding new amenities to either the saved lake or released river could then drive costs higher.
The Burlington Park Board has recommended draining the lake and restoring the White River.
Water science
Andrew Timmis, business development director for J.F. Brennan Co., a La Crosse-based environmental consultant not involved in Echo Lake, said removing the dam would drain pollutants away and leave a cleaner river flowing in its place.
Under that scenario, Timmis said, “Your water quality is going to improve.”
Burlington’s engineers have forecasted that a restored White River would average 50 to 100 feet across and 1½ to 2½ feet in water depth.
If the city elects to keep Echo Lake, a contractor would be hired to dredge the lake in an effort to achieve a similar removal of pollutants and improved water quality.
City officials have estimated that such an undertaking would remove 115,231 cubic yards of material, which would include 502,000 pounds of phosphorous, or 250 tons.
Timmis said that, since phosphorous is an ingredient in fertilizer, it causes plant life to grow in lakes just like it does in farm fields and on residential lawns. In bodies of water, however, the unwanted plants can become overgrown and contribute to poor water quality.
“They start choking out the lake,” he said.
Officials have not yet pinpointed where the dredged material would be stored temporarily for draining, or “de-watering,” before it is hauled away. The option of removing the lake does not include any dredging because a restored White River would wash much of the accumulated sediment downstream.
While decades of pollution and neglect have contributed to the lake’s poor water quality, state records available online reflect only recent years of water quality measurements.
In measuring “total phosphorous,” which should be below 100 micrograms per liter, Echo Lake last year was found to have elevated levels more than half of the time, including readings of 179, 164 and 159. Previous years show similar results, plus readings of 374, 421 and 454 in the weeks following catastrophic flooding in 2017.
Another measurement called “trophic state index,” measures water clarity on a scale from 0 to 110. Echo Lake registers consistently in the 60-70 range, which reflects a body of water that has, based on the DNR’s definition, “excessive plant overgrowth,” “algae” and “scums.”
A measurement of 80 or higher is classified as the worst possible; Echo Lake’s measurement reached 75 in the aftermath of the 2017 flood.
Sabre said any lake with an index of more than 50 is considered unhealthy. “It kind of goes into an unhealthier category,” she said.
