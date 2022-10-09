Echo Lake's pollutants are 'choking' Burlington's aging waterway

History and background

Echo Lake was established in the 19th century when a dam was erected on the White River as a power source for industry. State officials have found that the dam no longer meets safety standards, so it must be rebuilt or removed by 2025.

The state has approved a $1 million grant to ease the local tax burden, and the federal government may offer more assistance if the city chooses to remove the lake.

The advisory referendum Nov. 8 includes numerous optional features, such as an observation deck and a decorative fountain. Voters will be choosing between hypothetical scenarios of spending $8.1 million to save the lake or $7.7 million to remove the lake.

To keep the lake, engineers have estimated that the city must spend $2.1 million reinforcing and expanding the dam, plus another $2.8 million dredging the lake bottom of pollution and other sediment. The lake currently has deteriorated to an average water depth of only about two feet.