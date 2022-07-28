Echo Lake uncertainty slows progress on Burlington library expansion

BURLINGTON — Fundraising for expansion of the Burlington Public Library is being delayed, in part because of the potential cost to taxpayers of either saving or removing Echo Lake.

Burlington Library Board members have agreed to postpone efforts on a possible $9 million library project until city officials signal how much they intend to invest in Echo Lake.

Library Director Joe Davies said it would be difficult to solicit donations in the community when people know that decisions are coming on an Echo Lake project that could cost millions of dollars.

"That's the elephant in the room," Davies said.

Library officials and supporters have been talking since at least 2008 about expanding and modernizing the city-owned library at 166 E. Jefferson St. The former post office property attracts more than 150,000 visitors a year.

Earlier this year, a consultant laid out a strategy that called for raising $3 million in private donations with the hope that the city would commit another $6 million. The consultant urged library officials to begin fundraising immediately to get ahead of a possible future Echo Lake project.

Six months later, fundraising has not started and city officials have yet to decide the future of Echo Lake. A public referendum is under consideration in November to help the Burlington City Council choose between saving the lake or removing it.

Cost estimates range from $1.5 million for removing an aging dam and permanently draining the lake, to $5 million for rebuilding the dam and dredging the lake to salvage the manmade impoundment.

While the lake remains a popular recreational spot, care for the water and infrastructure has been neglected for years, so its dam has deteriorated and its water quality has been hurt by pollution.

City officials have projected that borrowing $5 million to save the lake would increase property taxes for the average homeowner by about $68 a year over 20 years, for a total of $1,368. By comparison, borrowing $1.5 million to remove the lake would cost the same homeowner around $20 a year, for a total of $409.

Members of the library board on Tuesday agreed to postpone fundraising for the library project until December, partly to wait for results of a possible referendum or other direction on Echo Lake.

Library Board member Walter Bahr said he agrees that trying to solicit donations for a library effort could prove tricky if the future of Echo Lake's dam remains up in the air.

"The dam is going to come up in everybody's mind," Bahr said.

Davies told library board members that the city is tentatively planning to spend $7 million on a library project, which would mean that private donations would only need to raise another $2 million.

But it could take several years to get the project completed, he said, adding that the city must "sequence this out." With Echo Lake and other large public expenditures on the horizon, he said, the city must set priorities so that taxpayers are not burdened with too much spending at one time.

"There's so many moving parts," he told the board. "We're just not ready."