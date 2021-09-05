BURLINGTON — Dreams of industrial innovation in the 1830s prompted Ephraim Perkins to move his family north from Illinois to a community called Foxville, Wisconsin.

Perkins achieved his success with an aggressive business strategy on property situated alongside a river. In the process, he created a lake that today remains a treasured amenity in Foxville, now known as Burlington.

In the mid-19th century, the community was home to about 800 people.

In partnership with his son, Pliny Perkins, Ephraim purchased an unfinished sawmill that was powered by a dam on the river. The partners not only completed the sawmill, but soon added flour and wool production businesses that found customers as far away as New York City.

To fuel their growing industrial empire, the father and son needed water to generate more power. So they received federal government approval to flood part of their land and to erect a new dam on the White River.

Initially known as Mill Pond, the new body of water would later be renamed Echo Lake.

More than 175 years later, Echo Lake stands as one of Burlington’s most beloved natural resources. It has served as the backdrop for seasonal recreation, for community events, and for special functions like weddings and holiday celebrations.

To some in Burlington, the lake is part of the community’s very identity and soul.

“It’s almost like a monument, in my eyes,” said Shane McCarthy, a descendant of the Perkins family, who is five generations removed from Pliny Perkins on his father’s side.

“My bloodline did this,” McCarthy said of the lake. “They built this.”

Echo Lake is far removed from its glory days, too. As a matter of fact, the lake is showing its age pretty badly.

After moving away for several years and then returning to Burlington in 2006, McCarthy, 32, was troubled to find that the lake where he enjoyed fishing and canoeing as a kid had deteriorated into a polluted and overflowing mess.

“It’s disgusting,” he said.

Burlington city leaders are grappling with the future of Echo Lake and the tough question of whether the 70-acre body of water nestled in the heart of the community is worth saving.

With decades of pollutants and sediment covering the lake bottom, the average water depth is just two feet. State regulators have determined that the dam no longer is adequate to protect Burlington from the possibility of a catastrophic flood.

The state Department of Natural Resources has given the City of Burlington until 2025 to either upgrade the dam to meet safety standards, or dismantle the dam and allow Echo Lake to drain into the White River.

The choice comes down to either investing millions of dollars in saving the lake, or allowing a longstanding community amenity to vanish into the history books.

Public debate has grown so intense in recent months that Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty recently issued a statement offering assurances that city officials have not made up their minds.

Consultants are estimating that it would cost $2.5 million just to dredge the lake bottom and clear out the muck. Studies are still underway to determine if the dam could be modernized to meet state standards, and if so, how much that would cost.

In her statement issued Thursday, Hefty said the city faces a difficult decision “unlike no other.”

“This is a huge decision that has the potential to impact the community for generations to come,” she said. “We must be thoughtful, thorough, and not make decisions based on emotions.”

As the decades have passed since the days of Ephraim Perkins, his little pond has grown in size, and its role in the community has evolved.

Leaving behind its origins in Burlington’s industrial past, the lake has found a new purpose as largely a recreational resource popular for fishing, boating and ice skating. It also has become a haven for cranes, eagles and other wildlife.

Starting in the 1860s, the lake and surrounding acreage was the site of the Racine County Fair for about 20 consecutive years.

The lake and dam soon ended up under the ownership of an electric utility company. But in 1933, Burlington city officials successfully negotiated to take ownership, a transaction that the Burlington Historical Society says gave the city “one of the finest parks in the country.”

Historical society records indicate that city officials wanted ownership of the property to secure control of the water level on Echo Lake.

“Not using the water for power will provide some water going over the dam, which now is dry during most of the year,” the records state. “This will also add to the beauty of the property.”

Fed by the White River flowing from the west, the lake spills over the dam to the east. There, it empties again into the White River, which soon connects with the nearby Fox River and flows south into Illinois.

Burlington city officials built a new dam in the 1940s or ‘50s — the exact date is unclear.

Along with the adjoining park, the lake became a central gathering place for residents seeking outdoor fun in both summer and winter. Many people remember sitting on picnic blankets and watching boat races as recently as the early 2000s.

“It’s part of our history,” said Bob Boulden, a 92-year-old military veteran and longtime civic leader. “It was an active spot for years.”

Boulden and others from the military community got together in the early 1960s and built a new memorial center for veterans overlooking Echo Lake from a spot alongside the dam.

Known today as Veterans Terrace, the privately owned, nonprofit center at 589 Milwaukee Ave. offers banquet halls and conference rooms for more than 250 events a year, including 80 to 100 weddings. Operators have installed special lighting around the dam so that wedding parties can capture memorable pictures next to what looks very much like a small waterfall.

Local residents have found other ways to have fun with the lake, too.

Each winter, the Burlington Kiwanis Club places an automobile on the frozen lake and raises money by inviting people to guess the exact date when a spring thaw will send the vehicle crashing through the ice. The vehicle then is retrieved from the muddy waters.

During the 1980s and ‘90s, the Burlington Lions Club treated the community each July to a barbecue chicken cookout at Echo Lake. An arts and crafts fair turned the cookout into a popular summer festival.

As many as 3,000 chicken dinners were sold each year, before the event ceased about 15 years ago.

John Merten, a onetime Lions Club president, said the festival drew big crowds to Echo Lake, with many groups spreading out blankets for picnics overlooking Burlington’s scenic waterway.

“It used to be quite a big deal,” Merten said of the event. “People still say, ‘Oh, it’d be nice to have that back.’ “

But nostalgia alone will not be enough to save Echo Lake, as city officials face a daunting choice ahead of them. Among their options: re-investing in Echo Lake to meet modern safety and water quality standards, or draining the lake and rehabilitating the 70-acre site for a new public park attraction along the White River.

Consultants are scheduled by November to deliver a study showing the projected cost of upgrading the dam, in a strategy that would still need state regulatory approval.

Chris McCarthy, creator of a Facebook group called “Growing Up In Burlington,” said the issue has stirred robust debate between those advocating to save Echo Lake and those arguing that the distressed waterway should be removed. The Facebook group has grown to more than 6,000 members in one year.

He remembers fishing and playing in Echo Lake as a child. He agrees that draining the lake would be painful, but he also recognizes that it has become more nuisance than asset.

McCarthy, who was born in Burlington in 1962 and lived there until 1986, is an uncle to Shane McCarthy, and therefore another descendant of Ephraim and Pliny Perkins.

“Change, I guess, sometimes is good. But it’d be a shame,” he said. “It was just a great, great place.”

