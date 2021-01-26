Echo Lake to be prepped for ice skating

BURLINGTON — The City of Burlington, with support from Kiwanis Club of Burlington and Burlington Lions Club volunteers, will be preparing ice on Echo Lake at Echo Park, 595 Milwaukee Ave., for ice skating.
Before prepping the site for ice skating, the ice must be sufficiently thick to support equipment and be safe for skaters. This usually means 5 to 6 inches of ice must be formed. Based on the snow forecast, it is unlikely that the rink will be prepared before this coming weekend.
People can check the City of Burlington, WI Facebook page for more information on when the rink may open. Once open, the ice will be maintained throughout the winter as weather conditions allow. City of Burlington parks and all park buildings are closed and winterized as of Sept. 30 of each year. The restroom buildings at Echo Park will be closed but a portapotty is available in the parking lot.
City staff and volunteers will monitor ice conditions daily and close the rink if conditions require. Rink status will be communicated by flying a red or green flag near the boat launch on Milwaukee Avenue. A red flag will indicate the rink is closed. A green flag will indicate the rink is open. The ice rink is not supervised.
Any user that chooses to ice skate does so at their own risk. Users should only skate in the cleared rink area, never skate alone and all children must have parental supervision. Even with a green flag, all users should proceed with caution as ice conditions can change rapidly. To report unsafe conditions, contact the Department of Public Works at 262-342-1181.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Streamline your wedding planning at Bridal Showcase 2021
-
A guide to winter fun in and around Racine
-
Lake Geneva's Winterfest has snow, ice sculpting
- 35 updates