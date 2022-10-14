Echo Lake options now available in 3-D interactive images before referendum

BURLINGTON — Voters planning to head to the polls Nov. 8 for an Echo Lake referendum can now see panoramic imagery that illustrates the choices appearing on the ballot.

The City of Burlington has posted the interactive three-dimensional displays on its website (burlington-wi.gov/549/Echo-Lake-Dam) to help voters and others in the community visualize the possibilities for the troubled manmade lake site.

The city is conducting an advisory referendum Nov. 8 to allow voters to signal a preference between two hypothetical scenarios — one saving and improving the lake, one removing the lake and restoring the White River.

Both scenarios involve millions of dollars in optional add-on features — not yet decided by the city — that are illustrated in the new 3D images.

State regulators have determined that the manmade White River dam that created Echo Lake no longer meets safety standards, and that the dam must either be upgraded or removed. If it is removed, the lake would drain completely into the White River, which then would resume flowing naturally through the 70-acre site.

If the dam is rebuilt and the lake is preserved, the impoundment also must be dredged of sediment and other pollutants, including an estimated 500,000 pounds of phosphorous, or 250 tons. An above-ground retaining wall also would be built and would extend about 200 feet into nearby Veterans Park.

Consultants have estimated that dismantling the dam and restoring the river would cost $1.5 million, while fortifying the dam and dredging the lake would cost $5 million. If the city borrowed the money, the average homeowner would see a tax increase of $409 to remove Echo Lake or $1,368 to save it.

The Burlington Park Board has recommended draining the lake and restoring the White River.

The city has identified extra features and amenities that could be built around either the lake or river, potentially adding millions of dollars more to the cost. City officials decided to include many such extras in the referendum question, asking voters to choose between scenarios of spending $7.7 million to remove the lake or $8.1 million to save the lake.

The new interactive pictures on the city’s website show such features, including bridges, observation decks, a decorative fountain, a musical performance facility, picnic shelters and hiking paths.

Viewers can maneuver around the interactive pictures to see different perspectives, seeing images both of the lake resurrected and of the lake removed with the restored river flowing in its place.

Whatever option voters choose Nov. 8, the advisory referendum will not mandate that city officials implement the preferred outcome.

Officials have not indicated how soon they will decide the future of Echo Lake, but they face a 2025 deadline for complying with the state’s dam safety standards.