 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Echo Lake is topic for public discussion Thursday at Burlington public event

  • 0
Dam at Echo Lake in Burlington now more than 50 years old needs upgrades

The concrete dam at Echo Lake in Burlington no longer meets state standards and must either be improved or removed — a dilemma that is stirring strong emotions in the community.

 SCOTT WILLIAMS

BURLINGTON — The future of the troubled Echo Lake will be discussed at a public open house scheduled for Thursday inside a downtown brewery.

The event organized by consultants for the City of Burlington is open to the public from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Low Daily Brewery, 700 N. Pine St.

The consulting firm of Ayres Associates Inc. will present information about the Echo Lake issue, and will seek feedback from participants on whether they would like to see the manmade lake maintained or removed.

The public also is being asked what sort of park attractions they would like the city to provide, depending on whether the lake is drained and replaced by a restored White River.

It is the first of several public engagement efforts planned as Ayres Associates prepares a report, known as an Echo Lake Park Master Plan, for the Burlington City Council on possible options for the future of the 70-acre lake and surrounding parkland.

Echo Lake is a manmade impoundment created in 1800s when a dam was built on the White River to power a mill. Later a popular recreation spot, the lake has since grown polluted.

People are also reading…

State regulators have determined that the city-owned dam no longer meets safety standards. The city must either expand and upgrade the dam, or remove it and allow the lake to drain back into the White River.

Consultants have estimated that saving Echo Lake would cost more than $5 million, to modify the dam and dredge the lake bottom. Without outside funding, that would increase property taxes for the average homeowner by $68 a year over 20 years, or a total of $1,368.

Removing the dam and draining the lake would cost less, with estimates ranging from $1.1 million to $2 million. Property taxes for the average homeowner would go up about $20 a year, or a total of $409.

Any additional amenities such as pedestrian pathways or fishing piers would increase costs and would be decided separately by city officials. 

The city is considering holding an advisory referendum in November on the future of Echo Lake.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

UK says 'all options are on the table' if Putin uses chemical weapons in Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News