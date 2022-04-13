Echo Lake is topic for public discussion Thursday at Burlington public event

Collection: Burlington charts a path toward tough decisions on its beloved Echo Lake Follow along as we chronicle the steps that Burlington has taken so far while confronting the dilemma of either investing millions to save Ech…

BURLINGTON — The future of the troubled Echo Lake will be discussed at a public open house scheduled for Thursday inside a downtown brewery.

The event organized by consultants for the City of Burlington is open to the public from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Low Daily Brewery, 700 N. Pine St.

The consulting firm of Ayres Associates Inc. will present information about the Echo Lake issue, and will seek feedback from participants on whether they would like to see the manmade lake maintained or removed.

The public also is being asked what sort of park attractions they would like the city to provide, depending on whether the lake is drained and replaced by a restored White River.

It is the first of several public engagement efforts planned as Ayres Associates prepares a report, known as an Echo Lake Park Master Plan, for the Burlington City Council on possible options for the future of the 70-acre lake and surrounding parkland.

Echo Lake is a manmade impoundment created in 1800s when a dam was built on the White River to power a mill. Later a popular recreation spot, the lake has since grown polluted.

State regulators have determined that the city-owned dam no longer meets safety standards. The city must either expand and upgrade the dam, or remove it and allow the lake to drain back into the White River.

Consultants have estimated that saving Echo Lake would cost more than $5 million, to modify the dam and dredge the lake bottom. Without outside funding, that would increase property taxes for the average homeowner by $68 a year over 20 years, or a total of $1,368.

Removing the dam and draining the lake would cost less, with estimates ranging from $1.1 million to $2 million. Property taxes for the average homeowner would go up about $20 a year, or a total of $409.

Any additional amenities such as pedestrian pathways or fishing piers would increase costs and would be decided separately by city officials.

The city is considering holding an advisory referendum in November on the future of Echo Lake.

