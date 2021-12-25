Echo Lake: How much are Burlington taxpayers willing to pay to save it?

BURLINGTON — As a member of the Burlington Area School District board, Jim Bousman experienced the heartbreak and jubilation as only local taxpayers can dish out.

Bousman was a disappointed school board president in 2017 when taxpayers rejected a plan to spend $68 million replacing the original high school, then operating as Karcher Middle School.

One year later, a similar proposal downsized to $43 million was approved by a 55-percent majority, in a reversal of fortunes that followed a determined school district campaign to win over the community.

Bousman credits the turnaround to an “enormous” effort by school district officials. The district persuaded taxpayers that by digging deeper into their pockets, he said, they could effect positive change for Burlington.

“People recognized the fact that, ‘OK, I guess there is a need,’ “ he said.

In recent years, Burlington taxpayers have built a track record of volatility when it comes to embracing or shunning high-dollar initiatives for public improvements.

It is that environment in which city officials are considering seeking public support for restoration of Echo Lake — an endeavor that could cost more than $5 million.

Officials have released projections showing that Echo Lake restoration would increase property taxes $68 a year for the average homeowner, or a total of $1,368 before the borrowed money would be paid back in 20 years.

The alternative is draining the lake, which would save money but would eliminate a resource and amenity that many people in Burlington still value.

Mayor favors restoration

Mayor Jeannie Hefty, who favors restoring the lake, said she hopes taxpayers and others will get behind the $5 million project. Echo Lake is a community landmark that people want to see preserved, Hefty said.

“I am ready to take this huge project on, with community support,” she said. “This is one more huge project that Burlington needs to come together and get it done.”

The Burlington City Council is scheduled in February to decide the matter.

State environmental regulators have notified the city that the aging dam at Echo Lake no longer meets safety standards. The dam must either be upgraded and fortified, or it must be removed, which would drain the lake and leave the White River flowing through the 70-acre site.

City engineers have calculated that salvaging the lake would require $2.6 million to rebuild the dam, plus another $2.5 million to dredge the lake bottom. Dismantling the dam and emptying the lake would cost $1.1 million, or perhaps $1.5 million if the city orders more engineering work and sets aside contingency funds.

City projections show that the cost of draining the lake would increase property taxes about $20 a year for the average homeowner, or $409 over the long term — compared with $1,368 to save the lake.

Former Mayor Bob Miller says the issue should be put to a vote in a citywide referendum.

Miller, who served as mayor from 2008 to 2016, said he believes public opinion is split 50/50 over the future of Echo Lake. He also suspects the cost will climb higher than $5 million, which he said makes it imperative that taxpayers are on board.

“You better have public support behind you,” he said.

Miller was mayor in 2015 when city officials decided to hold a referendum on building a new public swimming pool. The original Burlington Community Pool was 50 years old, and plans called for replacing it with an aquatic center costing $5 million.

In November 2016, voters said “yes” in an advisory referendum that was approved by a 70 percent majority.

When the city undertakes such a major project, it usually borrows the money on the municipal bond market, then raises property taxes or other revenues to pay off the borrowing over many years.

With the new swimming pool now complete and other past bond issues still on the books, the city currently has about $36 million in long-term debts. The debts are paid back at a rate of $3.3 million a year within a city budget that totals $31 million.

The Burlington Public Library is currently assembling plans for a facility expansion — tentatively estimated at $9 million — that could soon create another significant spending proposal for public consideration.

Financing options

Not every big public improvement, however, results in a property tax increase.

In the late 1990s, the city approved a riverfront redevelopment with a budget of $48 million. Designed largely to alleviate traffic congestion, the plan called for realigning roads, rebuilding a bridge and erecting a new overpass. The city’s downtown parking deck also was constructed as part of the multiyear endeavor.

The city borrowed the money, but rather than raise property taxes, officials created a tax-increment financing district. In that arrangement, debts are repaid with tax revenue captured within a specific geographic area as improvements occur.

The $48 million was paid off as the riverfront effort brought new growth and prosperity to Burlington’s downtown area, including a new Hampton Inn hotel.

Then-City Administrator Mark Fitzgerald said forgoing citywide property tax increases made it possible to move forward with the $48 million project with relatively little public opposition. If tax increases were needed, Fitzgerald doubts that the project would have occurred.

“There was concern,” he said of the cost. “But there was more concern with the traffic gridlock. The people really believed that downtown redevelopment needed to occur.”

Unlike cities, school districts in Wisconsin cannot borrow large amounts of money without taxpayer approval.

The Burlington Area School District repeatedly has experienced the difficulty involved in securing public approval for building projects and other big investments.

In 1995, the district was shot down by nearly a 60-percent majority in seeking voter authorization to borrow $32 million for building a new high school. Two years later, the district tried again, and 58 percent of the voters gave the go-ahead for a new high school.

Bousman said a similar turnaround on the Karcher Middle School project was engineered through meticulous planning and research behind the scenes. The district hired a consultant to poll community members on how much they were willing to pay.

The former school board president believes people similarly would support spending money to preserve Echo Lake. As a beloved community amenity, the lake benefits from a great deal of emotional support, Bousman said.

“It’s an icon for the community,” he said.

Hefty agreed, harkening back to days when the lake was in good condition and it was the site of boat races and other fun times.

“Bring back the enjoyment we once had,” she said. “Citizens want this back.”

Miller, however, said the troubled state of the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to cause many taxpayers to flinch at the cost of saving the lake.

Miller said Burlington residents typically will support a large project only if officials make an effort to present a persuasive case. Convincing people to accept higher taxes is challenging, especially during tough economic times, he said.

“It’s not something that is easily done,” he said. “You’ve got to come forward with something that makes sense.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.