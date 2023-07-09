BURLINGTON — The Echo Lake project will not be getting an extra $1 million boost in the new state budget.

Gov. Tony Evers vetoed funding proposed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to relieve local property taxpayers in funding the city’s proposed $9 million project.

Vos sought the $1 million state allocation in addition to a $1 million grant previously approved for Echo Lake by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Republican lawmakers supported Vos and included the Burlington project in a final budget package sent to the governor’s desk.

Evers vetoed the new funding Wednesday while signing into law the $98 billion two-year state spending plan. In his veto message, the governor cited Echo Lake’s previous state grant award.

“I object to providing additional state funding for a project that already received a $1 million grant,” he said.

It was among 51 vetoes the Democratic governor applied to a budget approved by the Republican-led legislature, which had similarly rejected many of the governor’s proposals.

Vos said he was disappointed, and he blamed partisanship for the disagreement on the Echo Lake funding.

“It’s hard to see it as anything else but a partisan slight against a Republican-leaning community,” the legislative leader said. “We will continue to fight for the funding in the future.”

Vos did not indicate whether he would attempt to override the veto in the legislature, or whether he would try something else.

Burlington city officials could not be reached for comment on whether the lost state funding would affect their plans for Echo Lake.

The DNR has ordered Burlington to expand and upgrade the Echo Lake dam, or remove the city-owned dam and drain the lake as a safety measure. Without the dam, a restored White River would resume flowing through the area in place of the pond.

Burlington Park Board members have recommended draining the lake and bringing back the river.

However, in a citywide referendum last November, 60% of voters favored rebuilding the lake, which includes dredging the polluted human-made impoundment.

City officials have said the $9 million plan would cost the average Burlington homeowner $140 a year in higher property taxes for the next 20 years. Removing the lake and restoring the river could be accomplished for about $1.5 million.

The city hopes to find additional sources of funding to minimize the impact on property taxes.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has indicated that it would manage the project and possibly pay the entire cost, if city officials decide to remove the lake rather than preserve it.

