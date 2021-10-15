Echo Lake decision looms as Burlington readies Nov. 16 report on options

BURLINGTON — The future of Burlington’s beloved but troubled Echo Lake could become clearer when a new study is released next month.

City officials have issued a statement indicating that the consulting firm of Ayres Associates Inc. is scheduled to present options for the lake and its dam at the Nov. 16 meeting of the Burlington City Council.

Ayres is studying whether the city should make improvements to the dam or remove the dam and allow the lake to drain into the White River.

Officials say the City Council is expected to make a final decision on the issue in February.

A recently released preliminary report from the consulting firm found “no feasible dam improvement alternatives” that would meet the safety standards set by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

However, work has continued on the study, and officials separately are hoping to persuade the DNR to accept a different level of safety standard so as to avoid draining Echo Lake.