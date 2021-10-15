Echo Lake decision looms as Burlington readies Nov. 16 report on options

BURLINGTON — The future of Burlington’s beloved but troubled Echo Lake could become clearer when a new study is released next month.
City officials have issued a statement indicating that the consulting firm of Ayres Associates Inc. is scheduled to present options for the lake and its dam at the Nov. 16 meeting of the Burlington City Council.
Ayres is studying whether the city should make improvements to the dam or remove the dam and allow the lake to drain into the White River.
Officials say the City Council is expected to make a final decision on the issue in February.
A recently released preliminary report from the consulting firm found “no feasible dam improvement alternatives” that would meet the safety standards set by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
However, work has continued on the study, and officials separately are hoping to persuade the DNR to accept a different level of safety standard so as to avoid draining Echo Lake.
The preliminary report, dated Aug. 18, mentions the possibility of building two 16-foot-wide floodgates. No cost estimate has been provided for this approach, which also would not meet DNR standards.
A statement posted on the city’s website states that the presentation scheduled for Nov. 16 is to include several options, with cost estimates, to help determine the future of Echo Lake.
“This is a very important project for the community, and it was critical we only presented options that are viable, realistic and able to achieve compliance,” the city stated.
State regulators at the DNR notified Burlington in 2015 that the estimated 50-year-old dam was not adequate to meet state requirements that it remain capable of containing a 500-year flood event. The state gave Burlington up to 10 years — until 2025 — to rectify the situation.
Engineers at Ayres have since reported that meeting the state’s standards is physically impossible, given the geography of the landscape surrounding Echo Lake.
The consultants also calculated that dredging sediment from the lake bottom to improve water depth and quality would cost $2.5 million.
No cost estimates have been released for removing the city-owned dam and draining the lake.
Echo Lake, which has been a part of Burlington for more than 100 years, is located near the center of town and has been a popular spot for fishing, boating and other recreational activities.
But water quality has deteriorated in recent years, and some community leaders have spoken out in favor of draining the 70-acre lake and allowing it to vanish into the history books.
Another group has created a Facebook page called “Save Echo Lake & Dam” to advocate for keeping the lake. The group has outlined a strategy of investing in needed upgrades to the dam, and raising money through fundraisers and boat rentals.
According to the city’s new statement, release of the Ayres consulting report on Nov. 16 will be followed by open houses and stakeholder meetings to consider options.
No dates have been announced for the open houses or meetings.