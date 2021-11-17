Echo Lake dam project would encroach on Burlington park with retaining wall, officials say

BURLINGTON — Saving Echo Lake by upgrading a city-owned dam would require extending an above-ground retaining wall about 200 feet into nearby Veterans Park, city officials said Tuesday.

The retaining wall would mean removal of trees in the park, and a pedestrian pathway would likely have to be redirected over or around the flood-control wall.

The encroachment into Veterans Park was among new details shared Tuesday as Burlington City Council members began discussing the dilemma of whether to save Echo Lake or remove the aging dam and allow the lake to drain.

Among other issues discussed:

The lake would need to be drained temporarily while crews work on upgrading the dam, if the city chooses that option over removing the lake permanently.

Dredging of the lake bottom might more be more extensive and costly than currently forecast by city engineers under a strategy for salvaging the lake.

Lakefront property owners will have a hard time proving ownership of any portion of the lake bed, and if they do, they might be responsible for helping with cleanup costs.

Members of the City Council took no action Tuesday as they began deliberations on the issue. The council plans to make a decision about the lake’s future by February.

The city plans to hold public informational sessions Nov. 30 and Jan. 12, although details have not been announced.

Members of public speak

Two members of the public addressed the council Tuesday night, raising technical questions about the lake issue.

Echo Lake, which has been a part of Burlington since the 1800s, has been a popular spot for fishing, boating and other recreation. But the aging dam no longer is capable of meeting safety standards set by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

State officials have notified Burlington that the dam must be upgraded or removed. Removing the dam would mean that Echo Lake would drain into the White River, and the river would return to its natural flow through the 70-acre site.

In a report released last week, city engineers outlined a strategy for saving the lake that would require rebuilding the dam’s main gate, adding two additional gates, building a raised embankment, and rebuilding a downstream retaining wall and sidewalk.

The engineers projected the cost at $1.5 million to $2.6 million, plus another estimated $2.5 million to dredge the lake. City officials have not issued a recommendation, but said they would favor an option pushing the project’s total cost above $5 million.

To dismantle the dam and drain the lake, engineers project a cost of $1.1 million. Engineering and contingency funds could raise the budget to $1.5 million or $2 million, officials said.

Draining the lake would create opportunities for new amenities such as a pedestrian bridge, boardwalks and fishing docks, if the city wanted to invest more in redeveloping the site once the lake is gone.

Retaining wall would be needed

Peter Riggs, the city’s public works director, told aldermen that the strategy for keeping the dam and saving the lake would involve building a retaining wall that encroaches on Veterans Park and requires the removal of trees in the park.

The above-ground retaining wall — part of a plan for containing floodwater if Echo Lake ever spilled over its banks — would extend about 200 feet into the park. Riggs, however, said it would not impact playground or other facilities already in place, except the pedestrian path.

“It’s minimally invasive to the park,” he said.

Some aldermen said if the city chooses to save the lake, dredging of the lake bottom would need to be more extensive, possibly costing more than the current estimate of $2.5 million.

Alderman Jon Schultz also noted that the lake would have to be drained temporarily for any dam modification work, which he said probably would cause a disruption for neighbors.

“It’s going to be a disaster. It’s going to stink. People will yell,” Schultz said.

If the dam is removed and the lake is drained permanently, city engineers have not discussed dredging, but rather basic rehabilitation of the site around a newly free-flowing White River.

City attorney John Bjelajac fielded a question from aldermen about lakefront property owners who might argue that their property rights extend into the lake bed, if the lake is drained.

Bjelajac any such property owners would have to demonstrate a “chain of title” ownership history dating back to the 1800s, when the lake was created. In doing so, he said, those owners could become responsible for cleanup of their portion of the lake bed.

The city also could respond to ownership claims by acquiring any needed lake bed property through eminent domain, he said.

“We can work with whatever happens,” he added.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.