Echo Lake dam design could fail to protect city from flooding but still meet state standards

BURLINGTON — “It’s like it’s not there.”

That is how some cities describe living with a dam that has been designed in the same way that Burlington’s dam would function if city officials decide to preserve Echo Lake.

In expanding and fortifying the dam at Echo Lake, the city would accept a structure that can become submerged during flood conditions, as a compromise that meets state safety standards.

Experts say having a dam overrun by floodwater does not necessarily mean more danger to the public, because the structure would still do its main job of, in this case, holding back Echo Lake.

Community leaders in cities where the same design already exists say they have grown accustomed to the idea that their dam plays a limited role in controlling floodwater — and, in some instances, no role.

Don Wiemer, former village administrator for the Waukesha County community of Oconomowoc Lake, said his village’s dam on the Oconomowoc River gets submerged during floods every five years or so.

The dam maintains a popular recreational lake, and improvements were implemented in 2005 under an arrangement with state regulators that called for the submerged dam scenario.

Wiemer said the rebuilt dam still controls the lake well enough. When flooding spills over the dam, he said, officials impose a no-wake order for boats. Then, they just ride it out until the floodwaters recede.

“We can’t do anything about it — just watch,” he said. “Once your dam is submerged, what good is it? It’s just a buried hunk of concrete.”

In Rock County, the Indianford Dam on the Rock River similarly creates a lake where state regulators last year sought dam upgrades to maintain elevated summer water levels for boaters and others on Lake Koshkonong.

To control the cost of the project, state and local officials settled on a design that allows for the dam to become submerged during floods. Lakeside residents pay property taxes to a special lake management district to care for Lake Koshkonong.

Alan Sweeney, chairman of the lake district, said that while the dam design allows flooding that can cause property damage, it still meets state standards for controlling water levels on the lake.

“The next best thing would be removal of the dam,” Sweeney said. “I guess it depends on your priorities.”

Burlington city leaders are wrestling with priorities as they consider whether to accept a submerged dam design at Echo Lake or instead choose to remove the dam and drain the former mill pond.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which enforces dam safety standards statewide, has determined that the city-owned dam at Echo Lake must either be rebuilt or removed. Dredging also is needed to remove decades of pollution and other sediment from the lake bottom.

The issue has divided Burlington residents, some of whom see the manmade lake as a valued community resource worth saving, and others who see it as a polluted nuisance that should go. If the lake were drained, the White River would resume flowing naturally through a 70-acre site adjacent to Veterans Park and the Veterans Terrace event center.

Quote "Once your dam is submerged, what good is it? It's just a buried hunk of concrete." Don Wiemer, former Oconomowoc Lake village administrator

The Burlington Park Board is recommending draining the lake and restoring the river.

The Burlington City Council is scheduled Wednesday to make at least a tentative decision for the purposes of applying for a state grant to help pay for the project.

City engineers have calculated that saving Echo Lake would cost more than $5 million to improve the dam and then dredge the lake. Removing the dam and draining the lake would cost less, with estimates ranging from $1.1 million to $2 million.

If the city borrows money and then raises taxes, officials have calculated that saving the lake would cost the average homeowner $68 a year in higher taxes for 20 years, or a total of $1,368. Draining the lake would cost the same homeowner $20 a year, or a total of $409.

State DNR officials initially told the city that the dam at Echo Lake must meet safety standards for a 500-year flood event. But when complying with that mandate became physically impossible without a huge investment in reshaping the area, the DNR agreed to consider an alternative plan calling for a submerged dam scenario.

The state still must approve whatever project Burlington officials choose to pursue at Echo Lake.

Todd Ambs, assistant deputy secretary of the DNR, said the main safety objective is ensuring that the dam does not collapse and unleash a deluge of lake water on Burlington.

In stormwater floods, a submerged dam is considered safe, Ambs said, when water has reached the same elevation on both sides of the dam, meaning there is no pressure from either side threatening to knock the structure over.

“If it’s designed correctly, that’s what the dam is supposed to do,” he said. “When you see it in operation, it makes sense.”

DNR officials identified several other places in Wisconsin where the state has allowed such dam structures.

In Monroe County, a dam owned by the City of Sparta has created a 30-acre lake — also a former mill pond — on the La Crosse River. A repair job estimated at $1.5 million was reduced to $680,000 when officials agreed to accept a submerged dam.

A state grant paid about half of the cost, and the repairs were completed last year.

“We cut back to bare bones what the DNR required us to repair,” Sparta public works director Mark Van Wormer said.

In Manitowoc County, a dam owned by the state in the Town of Rockland creates a marsh on Mud Creek. The state in 2019 increased the height of the dam.

Town Chairman Randall Brandes said the dam design allows flooding on Mud Creek during heavy spring storms. Local officials tried digging a drainage ditch, but the ditch does not help much, Brandes said.

“It all backs up, and it gets pretty high,” he said. “It runs away eventually.”

The City of Waukesha agreed to a submerged dam design in the 1990s when officials rebuilt a city-owned dam on the Fox River that creates Saratoga Lake.

Katie Jelacic, a senior project engineer for the city, said the dam is safe and does a good job of controlling the lake. During floods, however, the dam has become submerged and allowed flooding downstream at least three times that local officials can recall.

Jelacic referred to Hurricane Katrina, which caused flooding in New Orleans severe enough to overtake dams and levees in 2005.

As long as Waukesha’s dam can withstand flooding without collapsing, she said, the submerged dam works by design.

“In a flood, it’s going to happen. Think of New Orleans,” she said. “If the dam is submerged, it’s like it’s not there.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.