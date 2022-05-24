Echo Lake: Could smaller be better?

BURLINGTON — In the debate on whether to maintain or remove Echo Lake, a third option has emerged that is winning support on both sides: downsizing the lake.

Consultants working with a citizen steering committee have drafted plans that show a smaller lake creating room for more parking and new recreational amenities.

Details of the downsizing have not been outlined, and no cost estimate has been presented to show how the new option would affect a $5 million price tag for saving Echo Lake by rebuilding an aging dam and dredging the polluted lake bottom.

Engineers have projected that removing the dam and draining the lake would cost between $1.1 million and $2 million.

New optional features like boardwalks or fishing piers would require additional investment to be determined separately.

Quote "It sounds like a compromise that may make both sides happy." Matthew Allen Snorek, "Save Echo Lake" group member

A ‘hybrid’ or ‘a smaller bucket of mud?’

The downsizing concept is stirring interest as the debate moves toward a possible citywide voter referendum and then a final Burlington City Council vote to decide the lake’s future.

At a joint meeting last week of the steering committee and the Burlington Park Board, Alderman Sara Spencer was among those sounding a positive note about the downsized lake idea.

“I like the hybrid version,” said Spencer, who voted with other Park Board members in January to endorse draining Echo Lake and replacing it with a restored White River.

The concept seems to maintain most of the lake, but a rendering shows the northheast corner removed in favor of a parking lot, and more downsizing elsewhere to make room for a new beach, pier and/or other features.

Not everyone, however, is intrigued with the proposal.

Paul Haynes, a member of the steering committee, said he remains firmly in support of removing the manmade lake entirely and eliminating the water quality problems it has created.

Downsizing the lake, Haynes said, would not achieve the same natural restoration as taking out the dam and allowing the White River to resume flowing freely.

“The only way you clean up that environment,” he said, “is with a river — not a smaller bucket of mud.”

The consulting firm Ayres Associates Inc. is working with the citizen steering committee to formulate ideas showing how the surrounding park area could be reused.

Draining the lake would create more space for such possibilities as a bandshell, a beer garden, art in the park and wedding ceremonies.

Parking is a concern to officials at the neighboring Veterans Terrace event center, if redevelopment brings crowds that fill up the Veterans Terrace parking lot.

The latest renderings from Ayres Associates show a restored White River flowing in an S-shaped curve, partly to create more shoreline and partly to maintain waterfront views for property owners along Honey Lake Road. One of those property owners, A.J. Schkeryantz, serves on the steering committee.

The dilemma surrounding the future of Echo Lake has divided public opinion, with some pushing to save the former mill pond as a worthwhile resource and others arguing for removal of what they see as a deteriorated eyesore.

The idea of a smaller lake has some applauding the potential for a compromise.

Matthew Allen Snorek, a member of a “Save Echo Lake” group, said downsizing the lake to a smaller lake is much more satisfying than returning to just a river.

“It sounds like a compromise that may make both sides happy,” Snorek said. “I see this as a possible way to move forward.”

Mary Lynch, another steering committee member, who says she was leaning toward draining the lake, said shrinking the lake emerged from discussions with Ayres Associates.

Despite not yet knowing how downsizing would affect the project’s cost, Lynch said she likes the smaller lake as a possible alternative to bringing back the river.

“I think it’s an appealing option,” she said. “I would not be disappointed if either of them passed.”

