Echo Lake could be replaced by a bandshell for music and theater, alderman says

BURLINGTON — Where crowds once gathered for boat races, spectators could someday enjoy outdoor musical and theatrical performances, under a Burlington alderman’s vision for the future of Echo Lake.

Ald. Shad Branen says the city could erect a bandshell or amphitheater for public performances, if the city drains the troubled Echo Lake and redevelops the public park area.

Such a project, Branen said, would cost a fraction of what engineers have predicted would be required to rebuild Echo Lake’s deteriorated dam and salvage the manmade lake.

The alderman is modeling his idea after a bandshell in the Walworth County community of Delavan — built for about $350,000 — where up to 2,000 people gather for live musical concerts and festivals throughout the summer.

“Here’s an opportunity to do something like that,” he said. “It would be a great enhancement.”

Branen’s idea comes as consultants and a city-appointed steering committee are exploring ideas for redeveloping the area if the city chooses to remove the lake, or if the city maintains the lake and wants to add other amenities.

A report on various development options is expected in June from the consulting firm Ayres Associates Inc.

Situated on 70 acres adjacent to Echo Veterans Memorial Park, the lake was created in the 1800s when a dam was built along the White River to power a mill. The impoundment later became popular for recreation, including boat races. But today it is polluted and neglected, with an average water depth of just 2 feet.

State regulators have determined that the aging dam no longer meets safety standards, and the city-owned dam must be either rebuilt or removed. If the dam is removed, the lake will drain back into the White River, changing the lakefront park to a riverfront park.

Park Board calls for draining

The Burlington Park Board is recommending that the city drain Echo Lake and restore the river. Mayor Jeannie Hefty and some in the general public want to preserve the lake as a historic and nostalgic feature in the community.

Branen and his colleagues on the Burlington City Council will decide the matter, possibly after holding a citywide advisory referendum under consideration for November.

City engineers have calculated that maintaining the lake would cost more than $5 million to rebuild the dam and then dredge the polluted lake. Removing the dam and draining the lake would cost less, with estimates ranging from $1.1 million to $2 million.

Tax projections show that saving the lake could increase property taxes for the average homeowner by $68 a year over 20 years, for a total of $1,368. Removing the lake would cost the same homeowner $20 a year, or a total of $409.

Adding boardwalks, fishing docks or other new amenities would be optional considerations later, with added costs.

Mixed reviews

The idea of a bandshell or amphitheater is drawing mixed early reviews among some observers.

Beth Reetz, general manager of the nearby Veterans Terrace event center, said such an addition would create parking congestion and traffic hazards whenever crowds are present for events at Veterans Terrace.

Reetz serves on the current steering committee and has joined other Veterans Terrace officials in publicly opposing any strategy that involves draining Echo Lake.

“I can’t imagine an amphitheater in Echo Park,” she said.

However, having a bandshell or similar facility along the White River is an appealing concept for the head of the Haylofters community theater group in Burlington.

Matt Bieneman, president of the Haylofters, said his group’s indoor theater can fewer than 100 audience members, and the performers have talked about wanting to branch out to make a bigger impact on the community.

If a bandshell or amphitheater had adequate lighting and facilities for costume changes, Bieneman said, the Haylofters would enjoy entertaining crowds in the park.

“If it’s made right, I think it would be a good facility,” he said. “That’s something that could definitely have a use in our community.”

Phoenix Park, Delavan

Branen’s inspiration is Delavan’s outdoor bandshell built in 2007 for about $350,000 in Phoenix Park. Rather than a traditional bandshell appearance, it was designed to look more like a ski chalet, with room inside for storage.

Delavan Parks Director Tom Klug said a friends group has embraced the bandshell, and now organizes musical concerts and other performances between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The entertainment draws as many as 2,000 people a night, with spectators sitting in the grass or their own lawn chairs. Klug said the popularity of the bandshell has “exploded” to include occasional church events and festivals.

“I would definitely say it was a good investment,” he said. “It’s been a great thing for us.”

Branen said such a facility at Echo Park could be used for outdoor weddings as well as musical and theatrical performances. The current B-Town Sounds summer concerts held under a gazebo near the lake would be bigger and better in a bandshell, he said.

“The gazebo just doesn’t cut it,” he said.

If the city decides against spending $5 million to rebuild the dam and dredge the lake, he said, that would leave money to redevelop the park area around a restored White River. The alderman has sketched out ideas showing $700,000 for a bandshell or amphitheater, plus other improvements combined costing less than the projected cost of maintaining the beleaguered lake.

A bandshell could serve as the “centerpiece” for a new riverfront park, Branen said, and community members could choose what else they want to do with land cleared by removal of the lake.

“It gives us an opportunity to really enhance the area,” he said. “We can pick and choose, and jumpstart that in a way that we want.”

