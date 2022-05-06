 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Echo Lake consultants will seek input from public at May 12 farmers market in Burlington

Echo Lake steering committee member Paul Haynes addresses colleagues at the lake

Paul Haynes, center, stands alongside Echo Lake in Burlington, with other members of a city-appointed task force on the future of the beleaguered manmade lake.

 SCOTT WILLIAMS

BURLINGTON — Visitors to the Burlington Farmers Market will get a chance May 12 to offer their thoughts on the future of Echo Lake.

The city’s consultants on the Echo Lake issue plan a “community engagement workshop” at the farmers market between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 12. The market is held every Thursday at Wehmhoff Square, 355 N. Pine St.

Visitors to the market will be able to ask questions and provide feedback on the question of whether Echo Lake should be maintained or whether it should be drained so that the White River can resume flowing naturally.

The Burlington City Council will make the final decision when it chooses whether to upgrade or remove a city-owned dam that no longer meets state safety standards.

The city has hired the Ayres Associates Inc. consulting firm to gather information and formulate ideas for the park area surrounding the lake and river.

