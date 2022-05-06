Echo Lake consultants will seek input from public at May 12 farmers market in Burlington

BURLINGTON — Visitors to the Burlington Farmers Market will get a chance May 12 to offer their thoughts on the future of Echo Lake.

The city’s consultants on the Echo Lake issue plan a “community engagement workshop” at the farmers market between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 12. The market is held every Thursday at Wehmhoff Square, 355 N. Pine St.

Visitors to the market will be able to ask questions and provide feedback on the question of whether Echo Lake should be maintained or whether it should be drained so that the White River can resume flowing naturally.

The Burlington City Council will make the final decision when it chooses whether to upgrade or remove a city-owned dam that no longer meets state safety standards.

The city has hired the Ayres Associates Inc. consulting firm to gather information and formulate ideas for the park area surrounding the lake and river.

Collection: Burlington charts a path toward tough decisions on its beloved Echo Lake Follow along as we chronicle the steps that Burlington has taken so far while confronting the dilemma of either investing millions to save Ech…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.