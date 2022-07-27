Echo Lake back on the agenda Aug. 2 for Burlington City Council

BURLINGTON — Burlington City Council members are scheduled Aug. 2 to continue moving toward a decision on whether to hold a public referendum on the future of Echo Lake.

A council meeting on the issue was canceled July 19 because several aldermen were unable to attend.

The topic will be back on the agenda when the council meets starting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at the council chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St. The meeting is open to the public.

Aldermen are considering holding a citywide referendum in November to gauge public support for removing an old dam at Echo Lake and allowing the manmade lake to drain so that the White River can resume flowing naturally. The alternative would be rebuilding and expanding the dam and dredging the lake at a cost of $5 million or more.

The Burlington Park Board has recommended removing the dam and draining the lake, while Mayor Jeannie Hefty has spoken out in favor of maintaining the former mill pond.