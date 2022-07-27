 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
FUTURE OF ECHO LAKE

Echo Lake back on the agenda Aug. 2 for Burlington City Council

  • 0
Veterans Terrace in Burlington aerial image with White River

Veterans Terrace, shown at left with cars parked outside, is a nonprofit event center situated in Burlington alongside the White River with a dam, shown on the lower right, that creates the manmade former mill pond known today as Echo Lake.

 Journal Times file photo

BURLINGTON — Burlington City Council members are scheduled Aug. 2 to continue moving toward a decision on whether to hold a public referendum on the future of Echo Lake.

A council meeting on the issue was canceled July 19 because several aldermen were unable to attend.

The topic will be back on the agenda when the council meets starting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at the council chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St. The meeting is open to the public.

Aldermen are considering holding a citywide referendum in November to gauge public support for removing an old dam at Echo Lake and allowing the manmade lake to drain so that the White River can resume flowing naturally. The alternative would be rebuilding and expanding the dam and dredging the lake at a cost of $5 million or more.

People are also reading…

The Burlington Park Board has recommended removing the dam and draining the lake, while Mayor Jeannie Hefty has spoken out in favor of maintaining the former mill pond.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine alderman resigns

Racine alderman resigns

Alderman Melissa Lemke, who has represented Racine’s District 15 for four terms, resigned from the City of Racine Common Council after eight years on Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Choco Taco is discontinued after nearly 40 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News