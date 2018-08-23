RACINE COUNTY — The Eastern Racine County Transportation Task Force has put together a plan for how to transform transportation on the eastern end of the county.
The task force’s goals were to come up with projects that will better connect Interstate 94 to Downtown Racine and eastern Racine County job seekers to the growing job opportunities at Foxconn Technology Group and other industries along the Interstate.
According to the DOT, it currently takes between 19 and 22 minutes to go from I-94 to Downtown Racine. In addition to trying to shave minutes off those travel times, the task force looked into how to make public transportation better serve more people and how to plan for the future.
Connecting workers with workplaces
Public transit, as well as public-private partnerships, are top priority to guarantee workers will have efficient access to Foxconn’s Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park campus and other manufacturing opportunities.
Whether its re-configuring bus routes, park and ride locations or creating employer-based programs or teaming up with ride sharing apps such as Uber or Lyft, the task force’s plan emphasizes private-public partnerships to ensure workers get where they needs to go.
Nick Postorino with Visioning Greater Racine, a group dedicated to envisioning the future of Racine, emphasized the importance of public transit, both for granting people access to employment and for receiving public input on the transportation plan.
“I think the thing that has the biggest impact for people is the transit portion,” said Postorino. “I want you to remember that transportation is the easiest way to lift people out of poverty by providing them access to these jobs.”
According to the report, the planned improvements to public transit would increase the number of people served by “good transit,” which means having transit stops walking distance from their homes or destinations, would increase from 2,900 people to 27,200 — an 800 percent increase.
Other projects include multi-modal routes, such as the Waxdale Spur Rail Trail, a proposed 13-mile bike path that would connect Willow Road in Mount Pleasant to Vandenboom Road in Kansasville. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is still negotiating acquisition of the corridor with Canadian Pacific Railway.
The task force voted in favor of the recommendation and implementation plan.
Priorities
The top priority laid out in the task force’s transportation plan are capacity expansion studies for Highway KR from Old Green Bay Road to Highway 32, Highway C from I-94 to Highway 38, and Highway 11 near the railroad bridge in Sturtevant.
Capacity studies are already underway for Highway KR from 90th Street to Old Green Bay Road. There are also studies into access to KR from I-94 to Old Green Bay Road and signal coordination from I-94 to 90th Street.
The second priority listed is signal coordination which could shave a few minutes off of commutes. The task force prioritized:
- Highway 20 from Highway 31 to Ohio Street and from 12th Street to 9th Street
- Highway 11 from Ohio Street to Highway 32
- Highway 32 from KR to Main Street.
The third is looking at access and doing speed limit analysis on Highway 32 from Four Mile Road to Highway 38, Highway K from Highway H to the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, Highway C from I-94 to Highway 38 and Highway KR from Old Green Bay Road to Highway 11.
Caledonia Village President Jim Dobbs suggested adding Highway 31 to the list, which is a major north-south corridor connecting northern Caledonia and Oak Creek to Highways 20, 11 and KR.
The fourth priority listed was signal coordination along Highway C, Highway 32 and Highway 38.
