As we get closer to Easter on April 9, egg hunts and other family activities are offered in this area:

Full moon Easter egg huntMarch 31: The Lions of Club of Paddock Lake is hosting a Friday night egg hunt for youths, ages 11 to 17.

The “Full Moon Easter Egg Scramble” starts at 7:30 p.m. on March 31, at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake.

The egg hunt takes place after dark, under a full moon. Participants are encouraged to bring a flashlight “for extra chances to find the elusive bigger prize eggs and a bag to contain their treasures,” organizers said. Every egg will contain cady or other treats. Among the special prizes are sporting events tickets and gift cards to area businesses. The cost is $7 per participant. Proceeds will be used to local and state Lions projects.

Small Business Bunny HopApril 1: Downtown Kenosha businesses are hosting this event, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Participants are welcome to visit the participating businesses to collect Easter eggs, filled with candy and stickers for children. Adults will receive eggs filled with coupons and other special offers. Eggs are available while supplies last.

Special offers/events on April 1 include: Blue House Books, 5915 Sixth Ave. A: 25% off all store purchases, and the Easter Bunny will be at the store for free photos from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Millie Bo Peep, 5720 Sixth Ave., Easter basket drawing and visits with the Easter Bunny; Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St., “Hoppy Hour” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sandy’s Popper, 5503 Sixth Ave., free drawing for an Easter basket. Also on Saturday, the Easter Bunny will visit the Kenosha Public Market Indoor Winter Market, at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Easter egg hunt

April 1: The Growing with Bristol community organization is hosting an Easter egg hunt starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Hansen Park, 19806 86th Place in Bristol. Bring your camera for photos with the Easter Bunny, too. More than 20,000 eggs, stuffed with a variety of candy or small toy prizes, will be scattered for children to collect. There will be a staggered starts of the different age groups, up to age 10. This is a free event. Note: Hansen Park is off of Highway 45, south of Highway AH in Bristol.

Nature Center’s EGG-stravaganza

April 1: The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol, hosts its EGG-stravaganza! on Saturday, for children up to age 10. There will be photos with the bunny and nature activities. Note: The program, which is free, is full, but a waitlist is available at pringlenc.org/events (register by March 31, in case spots open up).

SENSE-ational Egg Hunt

April 1: Hope City Church will host the second annual SENSE-ational Egg Hunt for families of children with special needs on Saturday, April 1, at Racine’s Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

This is a family-centered event focusing on active participation for children with various disabilities or limitations. Participants will have the opportunity to hunt for 3,000 eggs and explore sensory areas in a stress-free, accepting space. Children with special needs, along with their siblings and parents/guardians can participate in this hunt.

There are four time slots: 10-11 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon, 1-2 p.m. and 2-3 p.m.

Each 45-minute time slot will bring the children through the story of Easter while hunting for eggs. Participants will have an opportunity to explore areas of touch, taste, smell, sound and sight through sensory-driven activities.

Activities include cookie decorating and making egg shakers. For the sense of sight, there are opportunities to hunt for eggs in a special blacklight room. Each station will have an activity leader, activity crew and sanitation crew. This is a free event, but registration is required. Go to to https://bit.ly/SENSE-ational.

Cottontail Trail

April 1: Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive in Mount Pleasant. The event is 10 a.m. to noon and includes Easter Bunny photos, egg hunt kits, scavenger hunt, games and other activities. Admission is free.

Easter egg hunt

April 1: The Union Grove Kiwanis hosts this event in School Yard Park, 1399 State St. in Union Grove. The Easter egg hunt starts at 10 a.m. There will also be pictures with the Easter Bunny. Admission is free.

‘Country Bunny’ fun

April 1-2, 7-8: Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave. in Yorkville, hosts its “Country Bunny” activities, at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. or noon. Activities include interactive storytelling, a Country Bunny Express train ride, Bunnyville egg hunt, pictures with the Country Bunny, a goody bag, visits with farmyard animals, an Easter cookie, apple cider and what Apple Holler calls “Farm Park fun.” The cost is $15 per person. Reservations are required; go to appleholler.com or call 262-884-7100.

Easter Family Fun Night

April 3: Families are invited to some Monday evening Easter crafts, games and fun at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive in Kenosha. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on April 3, the activities take place in the college’s Hedberg Library.

Children will “love following our bunny trail to find Easter eggs and surprises, as well as playing games and making holiday crafts,” organizers said. This is a free event and everyone is welcome.

Easter egg hunt

April 6: Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services will host a community egg hunt for ages 14 and younger from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in Racine. There will be an egg hunt, games, children’s activities and food. Starting times for the egg hunts are: 5 p.m. for children ages 5 and younger; 5:30 p.m. for ages 6 to 9; and 6 p.m. for ages 10 to 14. Admission is free. For more information, call the King Center at 262-636-9237.

Zoo Eggstravaganza

April 8: The Racine Zoo’s annual Eggstravaganza runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

People are invited to gather the little ones and enjoy an Easter-themed day. Children can bring their own basket for a hunt for “cluck-cluck doors” throughout the zoo to collect candy, and stop by the trunk hunt with local businesses handing out goodies. Activities will include cookie and egg decorating and egg crafts. Photos with the Easter Bunny will be available for $5 and there will be creature features, bounce houses and $2 choo train rides. The event is free, with zoo admission of $11 for adults, $10 for seniors (62 and older) and $9 for ages 3-15. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger.

A day of Easter fun

April 8: A day of family-friendly Easter events, hosted by local organizations, takes place on Saturday, April 8, in Wind Lake.

The Wind Lake Lions Club will host a Breakfast with Easter Bunny at 9 a.m. at Norway Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road. Tickets cost $3 in advance through Norway Parks & Recreation or $5 at the door.

Easter games provided by Norway Lutheran Church youth will take place at 10:30 a.m. on the church grounds, 6321 Heg Park Road. Coffee will be provided by NLC Outreach.

An Easter egg hunt — including three golden eggs with a special prize — starts at 11:30 a.m. at Colonel Heg Memorial Park, 6300 Heg Park Road.

Several local organizations have come together to create a special family-friendly event for all ages.

‘The Great Easter Egg Hunt’

April 8: The Kenosha County Teen Task Force is hosting “The Great Easter Egg Hunt” from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. on Kenosha’s lakefront. The eggf hunt, starting at noon (doors open at 11:30 a.m.), will feature four Golden Eggs with special prizes inside. Food will be available for purchase. The Kenosha Public Library Bookmobile will also be at the event. Bring your camera to take a photo with the Easter Bunny. The cost is $2 per person.

Easter egg hunt

April 8: The egg hunt starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, in the Living Faith Church west parking lot and courtyard, 2915 Wright Ave. in Racine. There will also be cookie decorating, crafts and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Admission is free.

