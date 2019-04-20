MOUNT PLEASANT — The lawn of the Mount Pleasant Village Hall campus was littered with colorful plastic, candy-filled Easter eggs Saturday afternoon for a free event that drew several hundred parents and children.
Actually, the 2019 Cottontail Trail Easter Egg Hunt wasn’t so much a “hunt” as an Easter egg pickup, as all 10,000 lay in plain sight. Children from toddler to 12 were invited to participate, in three age groups.
It was the second free community event organized by the Mount Pleasant Citizen Police Academy Alumni group which teamed with the village Park and Recreation Department. The latter provided games, so there was more to do than just collect eggs.
“It’s phenomenal,” Mount Pleasant Police Officer Matt Prochaska, a Citizen Police Academy adviser, said about the turnout. Organizers estimated the event drew 500 to 700 people.
The eggs were purchased through the Mount Pleasant Police and Fire unions, and Park and Recreation Department, for about $1,500. But Prochaska said most of the candy was donated.
And a lot of time went into filling them. “We had phenomenal support with people coming out and filling them,” he said.
The event’s purpose was both to simply have a fun community activity and to raise awareness of the Citizen Police Academy, Prochaska said. This will be the fifth year of the academy, an annual program, he said. Its alumni group, comprised of about 30 people, formed in February 2018, and Saturday’s was the group’s second community event, the first being the Ghost and Goblin Walk.
The Citizen Police Academy
The Citizen Police Academy Program is a 12-week course that will start in September, for those who are at least 18. It meets once a week for two hours on Tuesdays, with a different topic each time. Participants drive the Mount Pleasant Police cars, shoot at the shooting range and process a crime scene. “That is above and beyond what we’re discussing within the class,” Prochaska said.
He said about the genesis of the class, “Several years ago we looked and said, ‘What can we do to bring more awareness to police work?’”
“We actually gear our academy towards kind of like what recruits are going through.”
Mount Pleasant residents are given preference for entry into the program, but it is also open to others in the area, Prochaska said.
As for class size, he said, “We try to keep classes at about 20.”
“There is no cost whatsoever to the public,” Prochaska said. The officers teaching the class are mostly donating their time.
For more information, there is a Citizen Police mtpleasantwi.gov/2369/Citizen-Police-Academy" target="_blank">Academy page at the village website, mtpleasantwi.gov/2369/Citizen-Police-Academy.
In Photos: Easter egg hunt at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, held an Easter egg hunt and pizza party for area children on Thursday, April 18. After hunting down some eggs on the community center's lawn and playground, representatives from Focus on Community served the children and their family members pizza.
